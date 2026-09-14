Owning the land allows the entire GH¢100,000 budget to be directed towards planning and construction

The money could complete the foundation and part of the walling of a modest house

House size, location, labour charges and design choices will determine the actual stage reached

Already owning land places a prospective homeowner in a stronger position, as one of the major expenses has been removed.

However, GH¢100,000 is unlikely to complete a standard modern house from foundation to finishing under current conditions.

The part of a house for GH¢100,000 could be completed when you already own land. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

A 2026 Ghana-focused construction study estimated that completing a 75-square-metre starter home in Greater Accra could cost about GH¢519,000.

The research warned that many informal quotations exclude important items such as structural steel, plastering, flooring, plumbing and electrical work. See the construction study.

Starting from bare land

When construction has not yet started, GH¢100,000 could cover professional drawings, permits, site preparation and the foundation of a small house. Depending on its size and location, there may also be enough money to begin raising the walls.

A possible planning breakdown is shown below:

Construction item Suggested allocation Drawings, permits and site preparation GH¢10,000 Foundation and substructure GH¢40,000 Blocks, columns and walling GH¢35,000 Emergency and price-change fund GH¢15,000 Total GH¢100,000

These amounts are planning figures rather than fixed quotations. A difficult site requiring filling, drainage or a stronger foundation could consume considerably more money.

For the best result, the owner should choose a compact one or two-bedroom design without complicated shapes. A simple rectangular building generally requires fewer blocks, roofing sheets and labour than a house with several corners and decorative features.

When construction has begun

GH¢100,000 could achieve more when the foundation is already complete. It may raise the walls, construct columns and ring beams, and contribute towards roofing a compact house.

If the building has already been roofed, the same amount could instead be used to make part of it habitable. The owner could prioritise plastering, basic doors and windows, electrical wiring, plumbing, flooring and a working bathroom.

Trying to complete every room simultaneously may spread the money too thinly. It may be wiser to finish one bedroom, a bathroom, kitchen and living area first.

The remaining rooms and decorative work can be completed later.

Building costs continue to change, and the Ghana Statistical Service tracks these movements through its Prime Building Cost Index.

Homeowners should therefore obtain a current bill of quantities and reserve at least 10% of the money for unexpected expenses.

GH¢100,000 will not ordinarily produce a fully completed family house, but with land already secured, it can finance a major and visible stage of a carefully planned project.

Cost of building four chamber-and-hall units

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that four modest chamber-and-hall self-contained units could occupy approximately 160 to 200 square metres.

Completing the project with standard materials may cost between GH¢850,000 and GH¢1.25 million.

The estimate excludes the cost of land, furnishing, a fence wall, and other external developments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh