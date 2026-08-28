R2Bees member Mugeez spoke out on Facebook after a 31-year-old pregnant woman, Theresa Boakye Dua Asante, died during childbirth on July 16, 2026

The musician directed his anger at the Ridge Hospital, describing the death as an act of gross negligence that could have been prevented

Mugeez called on the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service to sanction workers and restore discipline in public healthcare centres

R2Bees member Mugeez has publicly lashed out at Ghana's public healthcare system after the death of Theresa Boakye Dua Asante, a 31-year-old pregnant woman who lost her life during childbirth at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Mugeez slams Ridge Hospital over Theresa Boakye Dua's death after childbirth. Photo source: Mugeez

Source: Facebook

The musician took to Facebook to air his frustration, directing pointed criticism at the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

His post, sighted by YEN.com.gh on August 28, 2026, argued that Theresa's death was not inevitable and that greater discipline among healthcare workers could have saved her life.

Mugeez demands action from Ministry of Health

Mugeez was unsparing in his assessment of what he believes is a systemic failure within Ghana's public hospitals. He described the conduct of some practitioners as gross negligence and insisted that women should not be placing their lives at risk simply by seeking maternal care.

"Being a woman and pregnant in any part of Ghana should not be a death sentence. We need action and Discipline in our Public health centres and hospitals," he wrote.

He went further, calling on health authorities to hold negligent staff accountable rather than allow poor standards to persist unchecked.

"The gross negligence of our public hospitals that are supposed to be saving us is killing us. We demand Ministry of Health, Ghana sanction and bring in discipline into the Public healthcare centres, hospitals, and workers. So Sad," he added, closing the post with a tribute to the deceased: "Rest Well…"

See Mugeez's Facebook post below:

Maternal health under the spotlight

Mugeez's intervention places a sharp spotlight on maternal mortality within Ghana's public health system, particularly at facilities that are expected to provide some of the country's most reliable care.

The Ridge Hospital, located in Accra, is one of Ghana's prominent government hospitals, making the circumstances surrounding Theresa's death all the more alarming to the musician.

His call for sanctions against negligent workers signals a growing impatience among public figures with explanations that stop short of accountability.

For Mugeez, expressing grief was not enough. He made clear that structural change, backed by consequences, is what the moment demands.

Pregnant woman dies after long wait for CS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the tragic death of a pregnant woman, Opoku Abigail, at Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, where staff allegedly refused to perform a caesarean section due to a lack of recovery ward beds.

The heartbreaking case has sparked significant outrage on social media, with the family urging a thorough review of the hospital's operations after Abigail laboured for nearly 36 hours before passing away with her baby still in the womb.

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Source: YEN.com.gh