Ghana Publishing Company MD Nana Kwasi Boatey issued a formal statement challenging a former official who disputed credit for the company's 2025 turnaround

Boatey presented 10 documented achievements at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra on Monday, November 2, 2026

The state printer recorded GH¢16.9 million in after-tax profit in 2025 but faces a GH¢22 million unpaid VAT bill dating back to 2020

Nana Kwasi Boatey, Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL), has publicly challenged a former official who disputed the source of the state printer's recent financial turnaround.

Ghana Publishing Company MD Nana Kwasi Boatey challenges his predecessor over credit for a 2025 turnaround, revealing GH¢16.9m profit and a GH¢22m VAT bill. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement titled "Correcting the Public Record on Ghana Publishing Company Ltd," Boatey said he felt compelled to respond after David Asante Boateng publicly attributed GPCL's achievements to his own tenure and questioned Boatey's account of the company's progress.

GPCL's record 2025 performance

The dispute follows Boatey's presentation at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra on Monday, November 2, 2026, where he announced that GPCL recorded a GH¢16.9 million after-tax profit in 2025, more than 600 per cent above the GH¢2.4 million posted in 2024, and the company's best result in recent memory.

Revenue climbed to roughly GH¢72 million from GH¢60 million, while total spending fell by about 8 per cent to GH¢53 million.

Administrative expenses alone dropped from GH¢11 million to GH¢7.1 million, with savings drawn from travel, board costs, seminars, and staff motivation expenditure.

Boatey listed 10 specific achievements under his 18-month stewardship, including:

1. The introduction of a three-shift, 24-hour production system

2. A teller arrangement with CBG to channel all funds directly into the bank

3. The establishment of a modern Digital Press Centre

4. The acquisition of three new vehicles, including a Land Cruiser V6 and two Jetour Dashing vehicles

5. The installation of a 550 kVA power-generating plant

6. A €1.5 million investment in retooling the production line and setting up a security press

7. The 2025 Auditor-General's financial statements confirming GH¢16.9 million profit after tax

8. The creation of Quality Control, Sales and Marketing, and Legal departments

9. A 40% increase in basic salaries for staff in 2025

10. A complete facelift of company premises and operations

The Facebook video below captures the Ghana Publishing Company MD speaking during the Government Accountability Series.

Boatey poses seven questions to predecessor

Boatey posed seven questions he described as "matters capable of documentary verification" to Mr Boateng:

1. Confirm or correct whether GPCL received a GRA demand for GH¢22 million in unpaid VAT from 2020 to 2024, and whether VAT paid in those years was zero cedis.

2. Confirm or correct the bank balance at handover in February 2024, and whether salaries were being paid through a bank overdraft.

3. Confirm or correct that the Land Cruiser inherited in 2017 was acquired by Mr David Dzereke, along with one Coaster bus and three Hyundai i10 vehicles.

4. Confirm or correct whether that Land Cruiser was damaged beyond repair before the 2024 handover, with no insurance in place, resulting in a total loss.

5. Identify which, if any, of the ten achievements is inaccurate or unsupported by records.

6. For each achievement, state which was due to action taken during the previous tenure and provide the documentary basis.

7. Confirm or correct whether, upon assuming office, Mr Boateng acknowledged that Mr Dzereke had acquired the Land Cruiser he used.

Boatey said he would make all relevant records, including the GRA letter, audited financial statements, bank statements, asset records and payroll approvals, available to any independent party upon request.

"Politics should be a contest of ideas and records, not personalities," he wrote.

"Let us respect the people of Ghana, to whom we are all obligated to account for our stewardship."

DStv Ghana Launches 4 New Subscription Packages, Starting at GH₵50. Image credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

DStv Ghana's new package names and prices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MultiChoice Ghana introduced four new DStv subscription packages under its Expect Plus offering, with prices starting at GH₵50, as the pay-TV provider works to make its services more accessible to Ghanaian households.

The packages were unveiled at the company's Accra offices on Wednesday, November 4, marking a significant shift in how DStv structures and prices its subscription tiers in the country.

The revamped structure replaces all existing package names.

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Source: YEN.com.gh