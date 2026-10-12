Helicopter Carrying Senior Govt Officials Crashes at Kericho Golf Club, Worrying Details Emerge
- A helicopter crashed at Kericho Golf Club in Kenya on Monday, October 12, during an attempted take-off
- The aircraft, registered as 5Y-JESK and linked to the Kenya Forest Service, sustained severe damage, including a severed tail section
- All five occupants were reportedly taken to a nearby medical facility, though no official statement had been issued at the time of reporting
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A helicopter carrying five people crashed at the Kericho Golf Club on Monday, October 12, while attempting to lift off from the facility.
The aircraft, identified by registration markings on its wreckage as 5Y-JESK, is linked to the Kenya Forest Service.
It reportedly came down on a grassy section of the golf club, leaving the tail section completely detached from the main fuselage.
Senior officials said to be on board
Reports suggest the helicopter was transporting senior government officials at the time of the incident, though no official communication had confirmed the identities or specific roles of those on board.
All five occupants were taken to a nearby medical facility for attention, according to preliminary information, though no verified medical update had been issued through official channels at the time of reporting.
The X video footage circulating online showed a crowd gathered around the severely damaged aircraft on the grounds of the club.
Investigation into Kericho crash pending
Neither police nor aviation authorities had issued any formal statement regarding the helicopter crash or the circumstances that led to it.
The cause of the incident remained undetermined, with a formal inquiry yet to be launched.
Aviation accidents and incidents in Kenya typically fall under the jurisdiction of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, which is mandated to investigate occurrences involving aircraft operating within the country's airspace.
Wicknell: Pilot's last words before crash surface
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo gave a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.
The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.
The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh