The US government outlined the age requirements for non-citizens who wish to join the Navy

Foreign nationals hoping to enlist must meet residency and English language conditions

The Navy sets its own age cap, separate from other branches of the US military

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The United States government has outlined the age and eligibility requirements for any foreign nationals who wish to enlist in the US Navy, clarifying who qualifies and under what conditions.

US government releases the age cap for Navy enlistment. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Naomi Skinner/Times Record

Source: UGC

According to information published by the US government, both citizens and certain any non-citizens are permitted to join the military.

However, non-citizens must satisfy a specific set of conditions before they can be considered eligible.

Requirements for joining the US Navy

Foreign nationals must hold a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card, and must be able to speak, read, and write English fluently.

The government also made clear that military enlistment cannot be used as a pathway into the United States or as a means of obtaining a visa.

As the official statement reads:

"You cannot join the military to enter the U.S. or to get a visa."

US Navy age limit for enlistment

On the question of age, the US government confirmed that each branch of the military operates under its own specific age cap for active duty enlistment.

For the Navy, the eligible age range runs from 17 to 41 years old.

It is worth noting that this age bracket applies specifically to the Navy.

Other branches of the US military, including the Army, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, each maintain their own distinct age limits for enlistment, and prospective recruits should consult the requirements relevant to the branch they intend to join.

US names groups exempt from full visa suspension

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had confirmed that nationals of 19 countries were barred from obtaining US visas following the entry into force of Presidential Proclamation 10998 on 1 January 2026.

Despite the full suspension, the State Department, in guidance last updated on 2 February 2026, confirmed that six groups of foreign nationals may still be issued visas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh