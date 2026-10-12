Canada's Department of National Defence has outlined the specific conditions under which permanent residents can enrol in the Canadian Armed Forces

Permanent residents must satisfy three simultaneous requirements, including a commitment to apply for citizenship as soon as they become eligible

Beyond residency status, all applicants must also meet good character requirements set out in the enrolment policy

Canada's Department of National Defence has detailed the precise circumstances under which permanent residents who have not yet obtained citizenship may join the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), setting out three conditions that must all be satisfied at the same time.

Canada's Department of National Defence has specific conditions under which permanent residents can enrol in the Canadian Armed Forces. Credit: PETER POWER

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Under the standard enrolment policy, Canadian citizenship is the default requirement for military service. Permanent residents who acquired their status through the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act are eligible to apply, but only where all three of the specified conditions are met concurrently.

The first condition requires the applicant to commit to filing for Canadian citizenship as soon as they become legally entitled to do so.

The second demands that the applicant fulfil a particular need within the armed forces. The third places the decision in the hands of the Commander of the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group, who must be satisfied that accepting the applicant would not be contrary to Canada's national interest.

The policy makes clear that meeting only one or two of these conditions is insufficient. All three must apply simultaneously for a permanent resident to be considered for enrolment.

The policy also addresses dual citizens, confirming that individuals who hold both Canadian citizenship and the citizenship of another country may enrol without restriction.

Good Character Requirements for All Applicants

Separate from the residency and citizenship conditions, all applicants regardless of status must demonstrate good character before they can be accepted into the CAF.

Three requirements govern this category. An applicant must attain an enhanced reliability security status in accordance with the National Defence Security Policy.

They must also show a genuine willingness to comply with CAF conduct standards, which cover areas including alcohol-related misconduct, sexual misconduct, harassment, drug use and racism. Additionally, the applicant must have no outstanding obligations to the judicial system at the point of application.

These character requirements apply uniformly across all candidates and form part of the broader enrolment standards that govern entry into Canada's military.

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Source: YEN.com.gh