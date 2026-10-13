The US government announced the age requirements for non-citizens seeking to join the Air Force

Foreign nationals interested must hold a Green Card and demonstrate full English fluency to be eligible

The 17-to-42 age cap applies specifically to the Air Force, with other military branches having their own limits

The United States government has announced the age bracket within which foreign nationals may apply to enlist in the US Air Force, setting the window at 17 to 42 years old.

The US sets Air Force enlistment ages at 17 to 42. Non-citizens need a Green Card and fluent English, while other branches set separate age caps. Image credit: Sean Worrell, Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The announcement, published on the official US government website, outlines both citizenship requirements and age restrictions for those seeking to serve in the American military.

Who can join the US Air Force?

According to the US government, not everyone who wishes to serve is eligible.

While American citizens may apply, some non-citizens are also permitted to enlist, provided they meet specific conditions.

"If you are not a U.S. citizen, you must have a U.S. Permanent Resident Card (Green Card), speak, read, and write English fluently," the government stated.

The government also made clear that military enlistment cannot be used as a pathway into the country, noting:

"You cannot join the military to enter the U.S. or to get a visa."

Age limit for US Air Force enlistment

For those who meet the residency and language requirements, age remains a deciding factor.

The US Air Force accepts active duty enlistments from individuals aged 17 to 42.

It is worth noting that this age range applies solely to the Air Force.

Each branch of the American military has its own age restrictions, meaning the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force all carry separate and distinct age caps for enlistment.

Prospective recruits who fall outside the 17-to-42 range would not qualify for the Air Force under current rules, regardless of their residency status or language ability.

The ADF sets eligibility rules for non-Australian recruits. Image credit: Matt Jelonek, SCM Jeans/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia announces foreigners eligible for military recruitment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Australian Defence Force published formal eligibility criteria for non-Australian citizens seeking to enlist in its Navy, Army, or Air Force, making clear that only nationals from five specific countries are permitted to apply.

The guidelines, published on the official ADF Careers website, state that eligible non-citizens must hold citizenship in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, or Papua New Guinea.

Beyond nationality, prospective applicants must meet additional residency conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh