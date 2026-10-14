Tenia Abraham, a Nollywood actress and Beauty Queen South South 2020, passed away on 13th October after battling kidney failure

Abraham was celebrated in the Nigerian entertainment industry for her energetic performances and her regional pageant title

Colleagues and fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes following news of her death

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Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham, who also held the title of Beauty Queen South South 2020, died on 13th October after a prolonged battle with kidney failure.

Reactions as Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham, beauty queen South South 2020, dies of kidney failure. Photo credit@teniaabraham

Source: Instagram

She was widely recognised within Nigerian entertainment circles for her vibrant screen presence and her achievements in the regional beauty pageant world.

Tenia Abraham's legacy in Nollywood

Abraham carved out a place for herself in the Nigerian film industry through performances that stood out for their energy and conviction.

Her dual identity as both an actress and a reigning beauty queen made her a familiar face among fans in the South-South region, and her passing has left a visible void in a community that had grown to admire her work.

Below is the Instagram post about Tenia's death:

Nollywood mourns loss of young talent

News of her death rippled through the Nigerian entertainment world swiftly, drawing an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers.

Many who followed her career expressed disbelief that someone so young had been taken so soon, while others turned to prayer, asking for comfort for her family during this difficult period.

Social media became a space for collective mourning, with tributes pouring into the comments section of her Instagram page.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@themahabakars wrote:

"Too hard to believe this, my friend."

@blessedbless59 commented:

"May her soul rest in peace. This is so sad, such a young talent."

@rolmay96 reacted:

"Ooooooo ah. This is getting too much; Lord have mercy."

@Lilianlove said:

"Hope it is not true. Someone should please say something please."

@adetolaolaoni shared:

"This is so sad; young people are dying too much. Lord, have mercy on us in this nation. I pray God console her family."

YEN.com.gh extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tenia Abraham.

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Source: YEN.com.gh