The Australian government raised its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia to 'do not travel,' its highest warning level, on October 19, 2026

The advisory flagged King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a site Australians should avoid following recent security incidents

Australians already in Saudi Arabia received specific guidance on how to protect themselves if a strike occurs

Australia has issued its most serious travel warning for Saudi Arabia, advising all citizens to avoid the country entirely amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Australia’s ‘do not travel’ warning for Saudi Arabia cites airport threats and flight disruption, with safety advice for citizens already in the country. Image credit: Dragos Condrea/iStock

Source: UGC

The updated advisory, published on October 19, 2026, through the Australian government's official travel platform Smartraveller, covers all travel to Saudi Arabia without exception, including visits made for religious purposes such as Umrah or Hajj pilgrimages.

The advisory singled out King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a location Australians should steer clear of, following recent security incidents that disrupted normal airport operations.

Air travel across Saudi Arabia's major airports has been broadly affected by airspace closures, flight cancellations and significant delays.

The Houthi movement's threats to target Saudi airports and airspace sit at the heart of the warning. Australians who must travel regardless are advised to confirm flight details directly with their airline before heading to any airport and to spend as little time there as possible.

Where flying is unavoidable, the government recommended rerouting through aviation hubs in the UAE or Qatar, or considering ground transport such as private cars, trains and buses.

On October 13, 2026, the Houthis reportedly threatened to strike Aramco's headquarters in Dammam and the company's refinery in Riyadh.

The advisory urges Australians to keep well away from both sites and to avoid oil and energy infrastructure anywhere in the country. Falling debris from intercepted missiles and drones was also identified as a genuine risk for people on the ground.

Advice for Australians already in Saudi Arabia

For those currently in the country, the Australian government urged citizens to be prepared to shelter in place at short notice.

This includes maintaining adequate stocks of food, water and essential supplies, and moving to the interior of a solid building away from windows in the event of a strike nearby.

The advisory also reminded Australians that Saudi law prohibits filming or photographing critical infrastructure, military activity, missile launches or drone operations. Breaching this prohibition can result in criminal prosecution.

Citizens requiring emergency consular assistance can contact the Australian Government's Consular Emergency Centre at +61 2 6261 3305 when calling from overseas, or on 1300 555 135 from within Australia.

Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh