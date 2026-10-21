US Explains Why Travellers Face Higher Risks Visiting This West African Country

The United States government issued a travel advisory warning citizens about visiting a specific West African country

The advisory cited several safety and health concerns that place travellers at elevated risk in the country

American authorities outlined the key reasons behind the warning, urging citizens to exercise caution

The United States government has issued a formal travel advisory cautioning American citizens against visiting a particular West African country, citing multiple factors that significantly raise the level of risk for travellers.

The advisory, published by the US State Department, placed the country under a warning level that signals travellers should reconsider their plans or take extra precautions before making the journey.

US explains why travellers face higher risks visiting a particular West African country. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reasons behind the elevated travel warning

According to the advisory, the concerns range from security threats to health risks, painting a complex picture of the challenges travellers may encounter upon arrival.

Authorities pointed to the prevalence of crime, including armed robbery and petty theft, as a persistent danger in several parts of the country.

Beyond security, the advisory also flagged significant health-related risks. The country's healthcare infrastructure was described as inadequate to meet the needs of foreign nationals, particularly in the event of medical emergencies.

Access to quality medical care, especially outside the capital, was identified as a serious limitation.

The State Department also noted the risk posed by certain infectious diseases, advising travellers to ensure they are up to date with relevant vaccinations before departing.

Road safety was another area of concern, with the advisory highlighting dangerous driving conditions and poorly maintained road networks that contribute to a high rate of traffic incidents.

What the US is advising its citizens

American nationals who still choose to travel to the country despite the warning were urged to register with the nearest US embassy or consulate through the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme.

This would allow the government to reach them in the event of an emergency.

Travellers were also advised to maintain a low profile, avoid displaying expensive items in public, and stay informed about local developments throughout their stay.

The advisory recommended securing comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical evacuation, given the limitations of in-country healthcare.

The State Department's guidance serves as a reminder that travel to parts of West Africa requires thorough preparation, and that citizens should consult official government resources before making final decisions about their itinerary.

US warns against two West African borders

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the US had updated its travel advisories for Benin and Togo in 2026, flagging specific northern border areas as extremely dangerous for American citizens.

Both advisories cited terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime as primary threats in zones bordering Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria.

US government employees in both countries faced overnight travel bans and required special authorisation to enter several restricted northern zones.

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Source: YEN.com.gh