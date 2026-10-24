Nigeria has already marked several public holidays in 2026, including Easter, Democracy Day, and Eid al-Adha

Only two official work-free days remain on the Nigerian calendar before the close of 2026

The final two public holidays of the year fall within the same month, offering workers a rare chance to rest

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As 2026 draws to a close, Nigerian workers and families are looking ahead to the last stretch of the year with one thing in mind: the remaining public holidays before December ends.

Nigeria has already worked through a busy calendar of public holidays this year. Occasions rooted in both civic history and religious tradition have given workers brief moments of relief throughout 2026, with observances ranging from Easter and Democracy Day to Eid al-Adha.

Nigeria has only two holidays left before the end of 2026.

Source: Getty Images

Now, only two official nationwide holidays remain, and both fall in December. Christmas Day on Friday, 25 December and Boxing Day on Saturday, 26 December will bring the country's public holiday schedule for the year to a formal close.

The back-to-back nature of these final two holidays means Nigerians could enjoy a rare consecutive-day break. For a workforce that routinely juggles long hours, multiple income streams, and the pressures of daily life in a country battling economic strain, even a brief pause carries real weight.

Public holidays in Nigeria serve a function beyond rest. The country's calendar reflects its complex identity, balancing national milestones with the observances of its large Christian and Muslim populations.

Christmas and Boxing Day, falling at year's end, carry particular significance for Christian communities across the country's south and beyond.

For workers in both formal employment and the informal economy, these days represent something simple but meaningful: no early alarms, no traffic, no deadlines. Just time.

President Bola Tinubu's administration has continued the tradition of announcing official work-free days through the relevant government channels, maintaining a structure that gives both public and private sector workers clarity on the year ahead.

With December fast approaching, Nigerians now have a clear and final picture of what the 2026 holiday calendar holds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh