UK law entitles workers to receive holiday pay covering up to five weeks of annual leave, placing a legal obligation on employers

Workers on maternity, paternity, adoption, or sick leave continue to build up holiday entitlement throughout their absence

Employees in the UK can also request annual leave at the same time as sick leave, which may carry financial benefits

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UK employment law grants workers the right to receive holiday pay for up to five weeks of annual leave, a protection that places a direct legal obligation on employers to compensate eligible staff rather than simply grant unpaid time off.

The rules extend beyond standard working periods, covering workers who are absent for significant stretches of time due to personal or health circumstances.

UK holiday pay law gives workers up to five weeks’ paid annual leave. Image credit: Tim Grist Photography, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Holiday entitlement during extended leave

Workers who take maternity, paternity, or adoption leave do not lose their holiday entitlement during that period. Under current UK law, entitlement continues to accumulate throughout the absence, meaning employees return to work with the same accrued leave they would have built up had they been present.

The same principle applies to workers who are absent due to illness. Regardless of how long a sickness absence lasts, an employee's holiday entitlement keeps building. This protection holds even during prolonged periods away from the workplace.

Combining sick leave and annual leave

Workers also hold the right to request annual leave concurrently with sick leave. This means an employee does not have to wait until they have recovered before accessing their accrued holiday.

In practice, this option can offer a financial advantage, particularly in situations where sick pay is lower than standard holiday pay under a given employment contract.

The breadth of these protections applies across a wide range of employment arrangements in the UK, though the precise method for calculating entitlement may differ depending on the nature of the working relationship.

Workers who believe an employer is failing to honour these legal obligations are encouraged to seek guidance from a recognised employment advisory body.

UK names 34 countries eligible for ETA entry

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had listed 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

An ETA is a digital travel permission that allows eligible nationals to travel to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh