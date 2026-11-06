Saudi Arabia announced it was extending tourist visa access to citizens of four additional countries

The move is part of the kingdom's broader push to grow its tourism sector under Vision 2030

The expansion signals a significant shift in Saudi Arabia's approach to international visitors

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Saudi Arabia has broadened its tourist visa programme to include citizens of four new countries, marking a notable step in the kingdom's ongoing effort to position itself as a global travel destination.

The announcement forms part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, an ambitious economic reform blueprint championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that aims to reduce the country's dependence on oil revenues by developing sectors such as tourism, entertainment and culture.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabian opens tourist visa access to citizens of 4 new countries. Photo credit: MAGALI COHEN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's push to attract global tourists

The decision to extend visa access reflects how seriously Riyadh is taking its tourism targets.

Officials have set a goal of attracting 150 million visits annually by 2030, a figure that requires the kingdom to consistently open its doors to new markets. Expanding the pool of eligible nationalities is a direct mechanism for achieving that ambition.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly been active in simplifying entry requirements for travellers in recent years, having launched an e-visa system and introduced tourist visas for the first time in 2019 after decades of restricting access largely to religious pilgrims and business visitors.

What the expansion means for travellers

Citizens from the four newly included countries can now apply for tourist visas, granting them access to destinations across the kingdom, from the ancient Nabataean city of AlUla and the coastal resorts of NEOM to the historic districts of Riyadh and Jeddah's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Saudi Tourism Authority has been actively marketing the country's cultural and natural attractions to international audiences, and this latest visa expansion is expected to contribute to a rise in visitor arrivals from the newly eligible nations.

Saudi Arabia recorded over 100 million visits in 2023, according to government figures, suggesting the kingdom is well on course to meet its long-term targets.

The continued expansion of visa access to new nationalities is viewed as central to sustaining that momentum.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh