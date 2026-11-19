A major Pew Research Center study projected that Muslims will overtake Christians as the world's largest religious group within the next decade

Higher fertility rates among Muslim women drove the shift, with 252 million babies born to Muslim mothers between 2020 and 2025, outpacing 208 million for Christians

The study also found sub-Saharan Africa is set to become the new heartland of Christianity, with the DRC projected to surpass the US in total Christian population by 2070

Muslims are on course to become the world's largest religious group by 2035, overtaking Christians for the first time in modern history, according to a major new study published by the Pew Research Center.

The report attributes the demographic shift primarily to birth rates and age structure. Muslims currently record the highest fertility rate of any major faith, at 3.1 children per woman, compared to 2.5 for Christians.

Pew projects Muslims will overtake Christians by 2035, driven by higher birth rates. Image credit: Malik Nalik, Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim mothers gave birth to 252 million children worldwide, outpacing the 208 million born to Christian mothers over the same period.

"Around the world, we find that Muslims tend to have more children than non-Muslims, and they tend to be younger as a result of having more children in the past," Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett told Fox News Digital.

Muslim population growth to 2070

By 2070, the global Muslim population is projected to exceed 3.6 billion, compared to just under 3 billion Christians. That represents an 80% increase for Muslims against a 30% rise for Christians over the same fifty-year period.

Nigeria is projected to hold the third-largest Muslim population in the world by 2070, behind Pakistan and India, underscoring the continent's growing weight in global religious demographics.

Christianity's centre of gravity moves south

One of the report's most significant findings concerns where Christianity will be concentrated in the coming decades. By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians are expected to live in sub-Saharan Africa, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo projected to surpass the United States as the country with the single greatest number of Christian believers.

Hackett pointed to contrasting population trends to explain the shift. "Europe's population has been growing slowly, and Africa's population has been growing very quickly," he said. "In the coming decades, Europe's population is expected to shrink, [while] Africa's population is going to expand a lot."

Within the United States, Christians currently account for roughly 62% to 64% of adults, but that share is expected to drop below 50% by 2065. By 2070, the religiously unaffiliated are projected to make up approximately 41% of the American population.

Muslims in the US are growing at a faster rate than Christians, though Hackett cautioned that the gap remains vast. "Christians vastly outnumber Muslims in the U.S., and that's not going to change," he said. By 2070, Muslims are expected to account for nearly 4% of the American population, surpassing the Jewish community to become the country's third-largest religious group.

Globally, the Jewish population is set to become increasingly concentrated in Israel, rising from 46% in 2020 to 62% by 2070. Countries including the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Uruguay and Vietnam already report irreligious majorities, as the number of people without any religious affiliation continues to grow across multiple regions.

According to Pew, Christianity is projected to remain dominant in Ghana. However, the Christian share is expected to decline slightly from 71.3% to 70.2%, while the Muslim share is projected to rise from 19.9% to 21%.

Popular Islamic cleric dies after attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Islamic cleric Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and one of his companions had been killed by suspected bandits at the entrance to his residence in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, on the night of Monday, October 26, 2026.

The incident happened when gunmen opened fire on the two men at close range just outside the cleric's home in Dutsin-Ma town.

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Source: YEN.com.gh