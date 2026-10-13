Australia's Department of Home Affairs has temporarily halted Subclass 462 visa applications for citizens of two countries amid high demand

Brazil holds an annual grant cap of 500 visas under the programme, while Mongolia's cap stands at just 100

Affected applicants from both countries are being urged to monitor the department's website regularly for updates on cap status

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has suspended Work and Holiday visa applications under the Subclass 462 programme for citizens of Brazil and Mongolia, citing strong demand that is pushing both countries towards their annual grant limits.

The department's status of country caps page, last updated on 12 October 2026, confirmed the pause for both nationalities.

The Minister for the Arts, Home Affairs, Cyber Security, Immigration and Citizenship, Leader of the Australian House Tony Burke. Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

Brazil holds an annual grant ceiling of 500 visas under the programme, while Mongolia's cap is set at 100.

The Department of Home Affairs cited two reasons for placing a country's applications on hold. The first is to distribute the volume of lodgements more evenly across the programme year, supporting efficient processing.

The second is to monitor numbers closely when a particular country is approaching its annual cap.

Crucially, a pause does not carry the same weight as a closure. Once a country's cap is formally closed, no new applications will be accepted until the programme year resumes on 2 July. A paused cap, by contrast, can reopen at any point within the current year.

The department has advised applicants from both countries to check its website regularly, as cap status updates can take up to 48 hours to appear online after a change is made.

Brazilian and Mongolian applicants who attempt to submit through the ImmiAccount portal while the pause remains active will receive an error message preventing them from proceeding.

What the Subclass 462 Programme Covers

The Work and Holiday programme currently encompasses 29 partner countries, and most of these remain open for first visa applications.

Indonesia is an exception, as it is transitioning to a ballot system, with registrations anticipated to open later in 2026.

The department clarified that the annual caps apply exclusively to first Work and Holiday visas.

Second and third visas under the Subclass 462 programme carry no such caps, meaning individuals already in Australia on a subsequent visa are not affected by the current suspensions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh