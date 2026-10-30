South African pilot Rowan Tooth, originally from the Northern Cape, received a prestigious UAE medal for his role in foiling a terror attack

Tooth was honoured for his actions aboard a FlyDubai aircraft, which he helped protect from what authorities described as a terror threat

The recognition has drawn renewed attention to the Northern Cape-born aviator and his act of bravery

A South African pilot from the Northern Cape, Rowan Tooth, has been awarded a medal by the United Arab Emirates for his courageous role in thwarting a terror plot aboard a FlyDubai aircraft.

The honour recognises Tooth's decisive actions during an incident on a FlyDubai flight, in which he helped prevent what officials identified as a terrorist threat.

South African pilot Rowan Tooth awarded a UAE medal for stopping FlyDubai terror attack. Photo credit: The South African & PHOTOJAPAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The UAE government's decision to formally recognise him with a medal underscores the gravity of what took place and the significance of his response.

Rowan Tooth's role in stopping the attack

Details surrounding the incident confirm that Tooth was on duty when the threat emerged, and his swift response is credited with protecting those on board.

His conduct during the crisis has been described as exemplary, reflecting both his training and composure under extreme pressure.

FlyDubai is a Dubai-based low-cost carrier that operates a wide network of routes across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

UAE medal awarded to the Northern Cape aviator

The UAE medal presented to Tooth is a formal state recognition, placing him among those honoured for acts of bravery in service of public safety.

For a pilot from the Northern Cape to receive such recognition from a foreign government speaks to the international nature of aviation security and the respect his actions commanded beyond South Africa's borders.

Tooth has not been widely profiled in the South African media prior to this recognition, making the award a moment that has brought his story to a broader audience.

His background in the Northern Cape, a province not commonly associated with high-profile international figures in aviation, adds a compelling dimension to an already remarkable account.

SA refugee caught in predator poachers sting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Predator Poachers, a US-based South African child abuser-hunting group, set up a sting operation at a Walmart in Ohio, USA.

A South African refugee was caught in the sting after allegedly travelling to meet an underage minor.

The group had recorded and published footage of the confrontation, which drew widespread attention online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh