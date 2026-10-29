South African Refugee Caught in Predator Poachers Sting at Ohio Walmart

Predator Poachers, a US-based child abuser-hunting group, set up a sting operation at a Walmart in Ohio, USA

A South African refugee was caught in the sting after allegedly travelling to meet an underage minor

The group recorded and published footage of the confrontation, which has since drawn widespread attention online

A South African refugee has been caught in a child abuser sting operation carried out by Predator Poachers, a vigilante group in the United States that sets up decoy conversations to expose adults who solicit minors online.

The operation took place at a Walmart store in Ohio, where members of the group confronted the man after he allegedly arrived expecting to meet someone he believed to be a minor.

A South African refugee caught in predator poachers sting at the Ohio Walmart. Photo credit: Jacob Wackerhausen & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Footage of the encounter was recorded and shared publicly by the group, bringing the case to wider attention.

South African refugee identified in Ohio sting

According to reports, the man identified himself during the confrontation and acknowledged travelling from his area to the location.

He told the Predator Poachers team that he had fled South Africa and was living in the United States as a refugee at the time of the incident.

During the encounter, group members questioned him about his intentions and the online conversations that had led him to the meeting point.

The man appeared visibly shaken throughout the confrontation.

Predator poachers' role in the operation

Predator Poachers is a well-known organisation in the United States that conducts these types of sting operations independently of law enforcement.

The group typically poses as underage individuals in online chats to identify adults who make contact with the intention of meeting them in person.

Their videos are regularly published online, where they have attracted large followings as well as debate about the legality and ethics of civilian-led stings.

The Ohio operation followed the group's established format, with team members meeting the suspect at a public location and filming the entire exchange before alerting local authorities.

US removes South Africans over fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the United States government had removed three South African nationals from a refugee resettlement programme following fraud allegations.

The three individuals were accused of having provided false or misleading information during the refugee application process.

The development subsequently raised questions about the integrity of the vetting process for South African applicants to the US refugee programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh