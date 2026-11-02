Vietnam announced a specific monthly salary threshold that foreign workers must earn to qualify for a work permit exemption

The new rule targets highly skilled professionals and specialists working in the country under certain conditions

Foreign jobseekers and employers operating in Vietnam will need to take note of the updated requirements

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Vietnam has introduced a minimum monthly salary requirement that foreign workers must meet in order to be exempt from obtaining a work permit in the country.

According to reports, the Vietnamese government confirmed that foreign nationals earning at least 70 million Vietnamese currency (approximately GH₵31,713.22) per month may qualify for a work permit exemption.

Vietnam sets minimum salary for foreign workers must earn to skip its work permit requirements. Photo credit: Riska/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The threshold applies specifically to skilled foreign professionals and specialists working under particular arrangements within the country.

Who qualifies for the exemption

The exemption is not blanket and comes with clear conditions. Foreign workers must hold senior or specialist-level positions and be employed under terms that satisfy the salary benchmark set by authorities.

Those who fall below the threshold will still be required to go through the standard work permit application process before taking up employment in Vietnam.

The move is understood to be part of broader efforts by the Vietnamese government to attract high-calibre international talent while maintaining regulatory oversight of the country's labour market.

What this means for foreign jobseekers

For foreign nationals already working in Vietnam or those planning to relocate for employment, the announcement brings some clarity around eligibility.

Workers who can demonstrate that their remuneration meets the required level may avoid the bureaucratic process typically associated with obtaining a work permit.

Employers hiring foreign staff are also expected to factor the new salary threshold into their recruitment and contracting decisions, as failure to comply with existing labour laws could expose companies to penalties.

Vietnam has in recent years positioned itself as an increasingly attractive destination for skilled foreign professionals, particularly in the technology, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

The updated exemption criteria reflect the government's intent to streamline entry for top-tier talent without fully opening the doors to unregulated foreign employment.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh