The UK government published its immigration salary list, identifying roles that qualify for Skilled Worker visas at 80% of the standard minimum salary

The list covers sectors including healthcare, construction, agriculture, science, and the arts, with specific occupation codes and salary thresholds

Two categories of workers are eligible for the reduced rate, with eligibility hinging on visa sponsorship dates and occupation type

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The UK government has published its immigration salary list identifying specific occupations that allow foreign nationals to qualify for a Skilled Worker or Health and Care Worker visa at 80% of the standard minimum salary threshold.

The list covers roles across healthcare, construction, agriculture, science, and the arts, with all salary figures calculated on the basis of a 37.5-hour working week. Employers and applicants must adjust figures proportionally where working hours differ from that baseline.

UK Lists 13 Jobs That Qualify Foreigners for Skilled Worker Visas at Lower Salaries

Source: Getty Images

Who Qualifies for the Lower Salary Rate

Two categories of workers are eligible for the reduced threshold. The first comprises those applying for a Health and Care Worker visa in designated occupations.

The second covers workers whose certificate of sponsorship for a first Skilled Worker visa was issued before 4 April 2024, provided they have held one or more Skilled Worker visas continuously since that date.

Any worker whose first certificate of sponsorship was issued on or after 4 April 2024 is subject to the standard rate column. Workers uncertain about their occupation classification can consult the CASCOT occupation coding tool to identify the correct code.

**Full List of Qualifying Jobs and Salary Thresholds**

Below are the occupations currently on the immigration salary list, with their standard and lower salary rates:

1. Occupation code 1212: Fishing boat masters, Scotland only. Standard rate: £33,400; lower rate: £25,800.

2. Occupation code 2112: Biological scientists, UK-wide. Standard rate: £40,300; lower rate: £30,700.

3. Occupation code 2115: Archaeologists, UK-wide. Standard rate: £40,400; lower rate: £28,000.

4. Occupation code 2142: Graphic and multimedia designers, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400; lower rate: £26,200.

5. Occupation code 3111: Laboratory technicians with at least three years of relevant on-the-job experience, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400; lower rate: £25,000.

6. Occupation code 3212: technicians, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400; lower rate: £25,000.

7. Occupation code 3416: Arts officers, producers and directors, UK-wide. Standard rate: £38,100; lower rate: £28,800.

8. Occupation code 5119: Fishing industry roles, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400; lower rate: £25,000.

9. Occupation code 5213: High integrity pipe welders with at least three years of relevant on-the-job experience, UK-wide. Standard rate: £34,900; lower rate: £29,500.

10. Occupation code 5235: Boat and ship builders and repairers, Scotland only. Standard rate: £33,700; lower rate: £29,600.

11. Occupation code 5312: Stonemasons and related trades, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400; lower rate: £28,500.

The immigration salary list remains in effect in 2026 and applies to both new applicants and those renewing their visas, subject to the eligibility conditions outlined by the Home Office.

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Source: YEN.com.gh