Raymond Omosa, known as Kenyan Prince, publicly challenged Interpol and US authorities in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, October 31, 2026

His remarks came as US authorities ran Operation Ghostbusters, targeting an alleged FAFSA fraud scheme tied to Kenyan nationals with losses exceeding $32 million

Omosa, who claims a net worth of KSh 560 million, built his public image around forex trading and a high-profile lavish lifestyle

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Raymond Omosa, the Kenyan forex trader who built his brand around wealth and provocation under the alias Kenyan Prince, has publicly challenged both Interpol and US President Donald Trump to come after him while he lives freely in Dubai.

Forex trader Kenyan Prince dares Interpol and US authorities as Operation Ghostbusters probes an alleged $32m FAFSA fraud scheme. Image credit: Kenyan Prince/FB, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to a November 2, 2026 report by Tuko, Omosa dismissed growing speculation that he had gone quiet in response to an international crackdown on card fraud allegedly linked to Kenyan nationals.

Rather than remain silent, the young man addressed the speculation:

"Interpol are cowards. I dare Interpol: if they have muscles and they are not cowards, they should come for me here. I am chilling in Dubai," he said in the clip.

He followed up with a written post that escalated the challenge further:

"I've already moved past dealing with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Now I'm with Interpol, and they still haven't caught me! Bring in the CIA now."

Operation Ghostbusters and the Interpol arrests

The timing of Omosa's outburst is notable. US authorities have been running an operation called Operation Ghostbusters, targeting an alleged multi-million-dollar FAFSA fraud scheme with reported ties to Kenyan nationals.

Investigators have identified losses exceeding $32 million and reportedly seized more than $750,000, equivalent to roughly KSh 97 million, in cryptocurrency connected to the network.

Separately, Interpol has been linked to the arrests of at least 24 Kenyans in connection with a KSh 1.1 billion card fraud scheme. No official statement has directly connected Omosa to those arrests.

Who is Kenyan Prince?

Omosa has spent years cultivating a flamboyant public image centred on forex trading and conspicuous wealth.

During a July 2026 appearance on the Over 1M Podcast hosted by Tony Mwirigi, he placed his net worth at KSh 560 million (approximately US$4.31 million), attributing it to businesses, property, and a vehicle collection that includes a Mercedes-Benz GLE he referred to as his chase car.

He has been unguarded about how he sees himself.

"Did you know that I'm the real definition of young, rich, and famous in Kenya? East and Central Africa," he said in a recent video.

His latest provocation drew sharp reactions online, with many Kenyans pointing out that US authorities have a well-documented history of pursuing suspects across international borders regardless of where they are based, while others suggested the outburst was little more than a bid for attention.

Omosa's name had previously surfaced after footage emerged of his orange Lamborghini Urus overtaking a queue of vehicles before a truck swerved to avoid a collision.

That near-miss reignited conversation about road safety and whether high-performance vehicles offer any real protection against reckless driving behaviour.

Lists of Ghanaian personalities linked to FBI fraud cases in 2026. Image credit: Abu Trica, Lancaster

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian personalities linked to FBI-related fraud cases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several well-known Ghanaian personalities have been named in fraud-related investigations and prosecutions involving United States authorities in 2026, drawing significant public attention because of the profiles of those involved.

The cases centre on allegations including romance fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Although each case is separate and the legal status of each individual differs, together they have placed Ghana under growing international scrutiny over alleged financial crimes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh