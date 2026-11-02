Sky News on November 2, 2026, shared chilling air traffic control audio from the Florida Learjet 60 crash that killed all nine people aboard

The pilot reported moderate turbulence and icing before declaring an emergency as the jet plummeted at 20,000 feet per minute

The final words from the cockpit, recorded about 35 seconds after the mayday call, sent shockwaves across social media

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A Learjet 60 carrying nine people plunged into a residential street in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, killing everyone on board, and chilling audio from the cockpit captured the crew's desperate final moments before impact.

Florida plane crash audio captures pilot’s final words before all 9 die. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Sky News released the air traffic control recording on November 2, 2026, revealing a harrowing sequence of transmissions in the seconds before the aircraft went down near Cresthaven, roughly nine miles from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The jet had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was bound for the Bahamas when it encountered severe conditions over southern Florida.

Pilot's Last Transmission Before the Crash

In the audio, a voice from the cockpit first flagged moderate turbulence and reported that the crew was handling ice build-up on the aircraft. The same voice then warned that the plane was collecting precipitation and needed to gain altitude. Within moments, the situation deteriorated sharply, with the crew member reporting the jet was dropping at a rate of 10,000 feet per minute.

A full emergency was then declared. The pilot yelled that the aircraft was "in an overspeed condition descending 20,000ft per minute" and that they were "going to crash into the ground." Roughly 35 seconds after the initial mayday, the final transmission came through: "we're out of time."

Flight data showed the aircraft was falling hundreds of feet per second before it struck Military Trail, a busy six-lane road flanked by businesses and restaurants, around 12:50 EST. The impact carved a large crater into the road and sent fire and debris across the scene, though no one on the ground was reported killed or injured.

Aftermath and Emergency Response

Unverified dashcam footage circulating on social media appeared to show the jet nosediving almost vertically before exploding into a large fireball. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, speaking at a news conference, described the footage as deeply unsettling. "It's like a missile coming down, and a massive explosion, debris going everywhere," he said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue declared a mass casualty incident, and around 600 residents from a nearby trailer-park community were evacuated. Local officials said damage to water lines and other infrastructure meant the road would remain closed for at least 30 days. Thunderstorms had been sweeping the area at the time of the crash.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the incident a "horrific tragedy" and confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration was dispatching a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation. "Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost," Duffy said.

The identities of those aboard had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Social media users reacted with grief after the audio was made public:

Beverly Florence Hampton Jones said: "U can hear the other pilot saying the Lord's Prayer."

Neil Birkenhead said: "Never in my life have I heard plane audio release that quick normally after ntsb have completed investigation."

Bruno Pippo said: "God bless their souls."

Martha Koziara said: "Heart wrenching. God bless the victims, their families, and all First Responders."

Senay Ye Delina said: "RIP beautiful ❤️💖."

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Source: YEN.com.gh