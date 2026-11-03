Richkey Properties CEO Daban Othman surprised employee Natalia Chavez with a brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus at the company's third-anniversary gala

Chavez had closed property deals worth more than $500 million over two years, earning her four major awards on the same night

The luxury SUV is estimated to cost between GH₵ 1.4 million and GH₵ 2.4 million, depending on the model and specifications

A Dubai real estate professional walked away from her company's anniversary gala with far more than a trophy, receiving a brand-new Lamborghini as a reward for two years of record-breaking sales.

Richkey Properties CEO Daban Othman surprises Natalia Chavez with a blue Lamborghini Urus after she closed $500m in deals and won four awards at a gala in Dubai. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Natalia Chavez, an agent at Richkey Properties, was called onto the stage at the firm's third-anniversary celebration and awards night expecting a routine recognition.

Instead, company CEO Daban Othman shared that she was also taking home a blue Lamborghini Urus, a luxury SUV that left her visibly surprised in front of the audience.

The moment Chavez received her surprise gift

A video of the presentation captured everything: a dramatic countdown, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the unveiling of the Lamborghini adorned with a large bow.

Chavez's reaction as the vehicle came into view drew widespread attention online, with the footage quickly making the rounds across social media platforms.

The surprise came off the back of a remarkable two-year run in which Chavez reportedly closed property deals valued at more than $500 million, equivalent to approximately GH₵ 7.5 billion at current exchange rates.

Chavez picks up four awards

The Lamborghini was only part of what turned into a remarkable evening for Chavez.

She collected four individual awards recognising her performance across the year. She had placed third in the first quarter before being named Top Performer in both the second and third quarters. She was ultimately crowned the overall Top Performer of 2026.

Richkey Properties marked the occasion with a social media post highlighting Chavez's consistent performance throughout the year.

Although the company did not confirm the exact price of the vehicle, the Lamborghini Urus is estimated to cost between AED 900,000 and AED 1.55 million in Dubai.

Converting those figures at the approximate rate of GH₵ 1.56 to one UAE dirham as of November 2026, the vehicle's value translates to somewhere between GH₵ 1.4 million and GH₵ 2.4 million, or roughly $88,000 to $152,000.

The gesture has since ignited conversations online about the rewards on offer in Dubai's highly competitive property market, with many pointing to the city as a destination where top sales professionals can earn life-changing incentives.

Car dealer dies in horrific Lamborghini accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nomore Mapanga, a popular car dealer widely recognised in automotive circles for his passion for luxury vehicles, has died following a fatal accident involving a Lamborghini.

The news spread quickly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues, and followers who had come to know Mapanga through his work in the high-end automotive trade.

The Lamborghini involved in the crash was reportedly connected to his line of work, making the circumstances of his death all the more striking for those who followed him closely.

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Source: YEN.com.gh