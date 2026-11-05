The UK Home Office announced changes to visa rules affecting a specific category of foreign workers already living in Britain

The policy shift removed a longstanding restriction that had capped how long overseas domestic workers could remain in the country

Immigration lawyers and advocacy groups responded to the development, raising questions about what the changes mean in practice

The UK Home Office has quietly revised its immigration rules for overseas domestic workers, lifting a cap that previously limited how long they could stay in the country.

Under the previous policy, overseas domestic workers, a visa category that covers carers, cooks, cleaners, and other household staff employed by private households, were subject to a six-year maximum on their stay in the United Kingdom.

UK Home Office changes its visa rules for overseas domestic workers. Photo credit: WPA Pool & Hill Street Studios/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

That ceiling has now been removed, marking a notable shift in how the government manages this group of migrants.

What changed for UK's overseas domestic workers?

The amendment means that overseas domestic workers who entered Britain alongside their employers are no longer automatically bound by a fixed end date on their time in the country.

Previously, workers in this category could only extend their visa for a limited period within that six-year window, leaving many in a precarious position once they approached the limit.

The revised rules open the door for longer stays, though workers must still meet the standard conditions of their visa, including remaining employed within a private household.

Background to UK overseas Domestic Worker Visa

The overseas domestic worker visa has long been a subject of debate among immigration advocates and legal professionals in Britain.

Critics of earlier versions of the rules argued that strict conditions made workers vulnerable to exploitation, since their immigration status was tied closely to a specific employer.

Campaigners had spent years pressing the government to introduce greater flexibility for people in this category, many of whom travel to the UK with the families they work for and may have little recourse if working conditions deteriorate.

The latest change does not grant overseas domestic workers a path to settlement on its own, but removing the six-year ceiling gives those already in the country considerably more breathing room than they had before.

The Home Office has not issued a detailed public statement explaining the rationale behind the timing of the amendment, though the change forms part of a broader ongoing review of immigration rules across various visa categories.

UK lists 104 visa-ineligible foreign jobs

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Home Office had published a list of 104 job roles that would no longer qualify foreign nationals for a Skilled Worker visa.

The restricted occupations spanned several sectors, raising concerns among prospective applicants hoping to relocate to Great Britain.

The move formed part of broader changes to Britain's immigration framework affecting how foreigners secured work visas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh