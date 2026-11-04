The UK Home Office published a list of 104 job roles that will no longer qualify foreign nationals for a Skilled Worker visa

The restricted occupations span several sectors, raising concerns among prospective applicants hoping to relocate to Great Britain

The move forms part of broader changes to Britain's immigration framework affecting how foreigners secure work visas

The UK Home Office has published a list of 104 job roles that foreign nationals cannot use to obtain a Skilled Worker visa in Great Britain.

The list, released as part of updated immigration guidance, identifies specific occupations that will no longer serve as a qualifying basis for work visa applications in the United Kingdom.

UK Home Office lists 104 jobs foreigners cannot use to get a work visa. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The development is significant for thousands of people across Africa and beyond who rely on job offers in these roles to gain legal entry and residence in Britain.

Sectors affected by the new UK restrictions

The restricted roles span a wide range of industries. Care workers and home carers are among those listed, alongside several positions in the hospitality, retail, and administrative sectors.

The inclusion of care roles is particularly notable given the high number of foreign nationals, especially from African and South Asian countries, who have historically used such positions as a pathway into the country.

Other roles on the list include jobs in areas such as customer service, basic clerical work, and certain categories within food preparation and service.

The Home Office stated that these positions do not meet the skill threshold required under the Skilled Worker route.

What this means for visa applicants

The updated guidance means that a job offer in any of the 104 listed occupations will not be sufficient to support a Skilled Worker visa application, regardless of salary.

Applicants whose prospective roles appear on the list will need to explore alternative visa routes or secure a different job offer that qualifies under the existing points-based immigration system.

The changes reflect the British government's stated aim of reducing net migration figures while prioritising highly skilled workers who fill genuine gaps in the labour market.

Under the points-based system introduced after Brexit, applicants must meet a minimum salary threshold, hold a job offer from an approved employer, and work in an eligible occupation.

For prospective migrants, particularly those in countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, where UK immigration is a popular aspiration, understanding which roles remain eligible is now more critical than ever.

Applicants are advised to consult the official Home Office guidance or seek accredited immigration advice before making any work visa applications.

UK lists 4 permanent residency rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had outlined four strict conditions that all foreigners were required to satisfy before qualifying for permanent residency.

Requirements included a clean criminal record, high-level English proficiency, no taxpayer debt, and consistent National Insurance contributions.

The new English language standard had been raised to the equivalent of A-Level English as a foreign language.

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Source: YEN.com.gh