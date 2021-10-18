“Good Men Do Exist”: Lady Details how bae kept his Promise to Never hurt her, Peeps love the Romance
- A lady has taken to Twitter to share her love story and her followers are acknowledging her blessings and kind-hearted partner
- In the post, she said that her partner kept to his word when he promised to never hurt her like those in her previous relationships
- Social media is loving the post and it has received thousands of likes as people support their wholesome connection
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A lady poured her heart out in a Twitter post about her loving partner who showed her love and kindness and never went back on his promise to her.
She goes by the handle, @Fikz_the_Cook, and captioned the post:
"When I met my partner I told him how I have been hurt before and I asked him to be certain about what he wants from me because I was tired of being hurt. He said he will make sure I never go through what I went through in the past. To this day, he kept his promise. Blessed."
Take a look for yourself:
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
The comments are loving the happy relationship and send them best wishes for a long and happy life together. One person even wants to know the prayer she used to attract a good relationship. The post has received over 5000 likes and close to 300 retweets.
Let's take a look at the warm comments:
@SkyFlySheya:
"May this man never hurt you for as long as you live and may your love grow enormously."
@lumkoh:
"That kind of love does exist and wish it for every woman who just needs a break. So happy for you Fikz."
@Anastasi_Boity:
"Really beautiful, I am glad he didn't use your trauma to hurt you."
@ellentindo7:
"Awwwwwww."
@justrbabe:
"Please, give us the prayer you used word for word?"
@NtombiMaduna3:
"Good men do still exist Fikzo, they are just rare."
YEN.com.gh earlier reported Christy Coluccio is proud of her husband for ensuring she has a beautiful space as she works from home.
The LinkedIn account holder says her hubby made sure she has a nice environment to call an office.
According to Coluccio, her hubby wanted her to have a dedicated office space at home after 18 months of working from a makeshift space in the bedroom.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen