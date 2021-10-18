A lady has taken to Twitter to share her love story and her followers are acknowledging her blessings and kind-hearted partner

In the post, she said that her partner kept to his word when he promised to never hurt her like those in her previous relationships

Social media is loving the post and it has received thousands of likes as people support their wholesome connection

A lady poured her heart out in a Twitter post about her loving partner who showed her love and kindness and never went back on his promise to her.

Relationships thrive when promises are honoured.

Source: UGC

She goes by the handle, @Fikz_the_Cook, and captioned the post:

"When I met my partner I told him how I have been hurt before and I asked him to be certain about what he wants from me because I was tired of being hurt. He said he will make sure I never go through what I went through in the past. To this day, he kept his promise. Blessed."

Take a look for yourself:

The comments are loving the happy relationship and send them best wishes for a long and happy life together. One person even wants to know the prayer she used to attract a good relationship. The post has received over 5000 likes and close to 300 retweets.

Let's take a look at the warm comments:

@SkyFlySheya:

"May this man never hurt you for as long as you live and may your love grow enormously."

@lumkoh:

"That kind of love does exist and wish it for every woman who just needs a break. So happy for you Fikz."

@Anastasi_Boity:

"Really beautiful, I am glad he didn't use your trauma to hurt you."

@ellentindo7:

"Awwwwwww."

@justrbabe:

"Please, give us the prayer you used word for word?"

@NtombiMaduna3:

"Good men do still exist Fikzo, they are just rare."

