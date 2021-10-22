A couple's long wait to be called parents is finally over as they recently welcomed their own children in style

The couple identified as Luis Agada and Lucy Agada who got married in April 2010 welcomed quadruplets

Celebrating the development, the husband's brother described it as a big miracle urging those hoping same to keep their faith in God

A couple, Luis Agada and Lucy Agada are the latest parents in town as they welcomed quadruplets; two male and two female.

The couple who tied the knot on April 17, 2010, has now ended their 11-year wait for the fruit of the womb.

They tied the knot in 2010 Photo Credit: Luke Agada, Instagram/@lindaikejiblog

The brother of the husband, Luke Agada, announced the development on Facebook.

Describing it as a big miracle, Luke appreciated God for blessing the couple with their own kids.

He urged people also believing God for fruits of the womb to not lose hope as theirs is also on the way.

People felicitate with the new parents

Agada Victor commented:

"Congratulations bro! What God can't do does not exist...May God bless and keep the children in Jesus name! Amen!!!...The parry is just beginning."

Margaret Popoola wrote:

"Wow! Super awesome!

"Our God is truly faithful! This calls for a big celebration.

"Congratulations dear brother!"

Franca Ben said:

"Jehovah over do,name changer, the one that honors His world's more than His name may His name alone be praised for ever , congrats, may God watch over your family in Jesus name Amen."

Gabriel Okoh remarked:

"Wow! Wow!! Wow!!! What an awesome God. This is simply God's work in action. Congratulations Luis.

"The God who has manifested his work in the life of these children shall continue to keep and be with them IJMN. Amen!"

Ewere Vivian Okoh-okafor opined:

"Miracle worker,wonder working God,only him alone deserve this praise,at the appointment time he gave double double for their trouble to shut the mouth of the devil.God be praised."

Woman welcomes quadruplets after 16 years of waiting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Church of Pentecost General Headquarters has shared that a couple in the church has given birth to five children after eight years of unfruitfulness.

The report shared that Elder Kenneth Nana Amoateng and Mrs. Vera Nana Yaa Amoateng's quintuplets consist of four baby girls and a baby boy.

Kenneth Nana Amoateng intimated that the dream was to be blessed with children after marrying his beautiful wife. However, months and years went by with no sign of conception.

