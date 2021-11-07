This week has generally been quite a successful and fun-filled one judging by the positive vibes that encapsulated the days.

In what would go down as Ghana's biggest wedding yet, the daughter of the famous Anita hotel and CEO of Adinkra meat pie tied the knot in holy matrimony in what can be best described as a 'festival'.

Moesha also put some smiles on the faces of her expectant fans as she return to social media with a heartwarming comment under a post.

There were other happenings that made the week very eventful and YEN.com.gh is here with the stories that made highlights and generated a lot of buzz online.

1. Osei Kwame Despite joins "No Shave November" gang

Business mogul Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, debuted a brand new look as he stepped out for an event.

The Despite Media owner was one of the prominent guests at the opening of an auto enhancement shop at East Legon.

The businessman arrived in the company of former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah and he was seen looking stylish as usual. He was seen keeping a beard - a rare statement when it tcomeso his sense of fashion and appearance.

2. Anita Boakye and Adinra Meat Pie CEO marry in GH's biggest wedding

Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi, got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pastries (meat pie), in what was dubbed as a royal wedding.

Many videos from the wedding have popped up showing a lovely ceremony themed on Ghana's rich Kente.

3. Kwami Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare's daughter turns 23

Fafa Kayi, daughter of Peace FM presenter Kwami Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, turned 23 years old on Friday, November 5, 2021, and she celebrated with family and friends.

The pretty young lady has shared photos and videos from her birthday celebration on her Instagram page.

4. Jackie Appiah shows off her pretty niece

Star actress, Jackie Appiah, proved that beauty runs in their family following her post on Instagram.

The award-winning screen goddess decided to show off her niece, who has been identified as Ella, to the world.

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Ella celebrated her birthday and the actress used the opportunity to introduce her to her fans.

5. Moesha returns to Instagram on heartwarming note

Actress and Instagram model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong bounced back on social media after a long break.

Moesha, a popular person on the photo-sharing app, has been off Instagram for the past four months due to a battle with depression.

But Moesha seems to have come out of the troubles is back on social media.

6. Abena Korkor's throwback photos cause massive stir online

Former University of Cape Coast student and media personality, Abena Korkor, set tongues wagging on social media earlier in the week. Abena Korkor, who has been dropping jaws with her breathtaking photos proved that she has always been the "baddest girl" on social media.

She took to her Instagram page to release an old photo of herself and her fans reacted.

7. Ohemaa: Fameye's girlfriend turns heads with her 14 'no makeup' photos

Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, dazzled in some photos.

The pretty young lady is noted for always showing off her natural beauty online almost all the time without makeup.

She has kept so much at this that many of her fans and followers appreciate her natural beauty and always compliment her on it.

