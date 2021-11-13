A young Ghanaian businessman, Davido Gh, is tying the knot with his baby mama in a plush and beautiful traditional marriage

The customary marriage is ongoing following the naming ceremony of their newborn baby

The first video from the plush traditional marriage has popped up online

A young Ghanaian businessman, Davido Gh, born David Mensah, is tying the knot with his baby mama in a plush and beautiful customary marriage.

The marriage ceremony follows an outdooring event to name their newborn baby.

Davido Gh is a self-styled Instagram celebrity who has earned a reputation for living an opulent lifestyle, with luxurious cars to his name.

On his Instagram account, where he has more than 50,000 followers, he describes himself as an entertainment influencer, real estate developer, and investor.

The first video from the traditional marriage shows beautiful young women adorned in regal Ghanaian Kente with expensive presents to give to the family.

There was a display of rich Ghanaian culture similar to the traditional marriage of Anita Sefa Boakye and Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah.

