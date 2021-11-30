Hannatu Yahaya, a newly wedded woman died on her wedding day from what has been described as stomach pains

The families of 28-year-old lady, Hannatu Yahaya, have been thrown into deep mourning after she died on her wedding day.

Daily Trust reports that the deceased, who hailed from Kawon Maigari area of Kano metropolis, died hours after her wedding ceremony.

She got married to Isyaka Yusuf at Bulama mosque in Kano on Saturday, November 27.

According to her brother, Ayyuba Yahaya, said the deceased had no history of any illness until a couple of weeks ago.

He said:

“I am the elder brother of Hannatu. She just had two weeks brief illness before her wedding but she was fine even on that day. It is just the will of God; and we’ve taken it that way, although it’s devastating and shocking."

On his part, the father of the deceased, Mallam Yahaya Abagah, prayed for her soul while submitting it to her creator.

He added:

“God loves her more than we do. He is the one who gave us Hannatu, and he has called her back. There’s nothing we can do than to pray for her and move on.

“It was just a brief one; she developed stomach ache two weeks ago. It usually go and come back, at times, when it rises, her stomach get to the level of swelling up.

“We were unable to identify and confirm what exactly was wrong until her death. Tests said it was ulcer while another said it was typhoid. The illness came back while she was about to be taken to her husband’s house.”

She was buried on Sunday morning according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have mourned the death of the woman.

Micheal Babajare wrote:

"That could be stress, anxiety or excitement. May God grant her eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss."

Temitope Abiola

"How do you confirm it is ulcer or typhoid as reported ? Ulcer is not a day or two weeks issue. I think the poor medical provision must have killed her. A scan would probably have revealed intestines obstruction causing severe pain in her abdomen. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Salihu Baba

"I can't even imagine the devastative nature of this news. May Allah console her parents and the bridegroom. May her soul be admitted into paradise."

Ibraheem Abiola Mikail

"So sad! But I know her tribe wouldn't associate her death to anyone not even village people, let others learn. May Allah grant her leniency and clemency."

