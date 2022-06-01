A young lady has used her Twitter platform to narrate a very strange and wild incident she claims happened to her

The lady told the Twitter community about a miraculous occurrence. Her phone got snatched and was returned to her by the same individual

The tweet gained a lot of traction as tweeps reacted to the young lady's story. Many could not believe what they had just read

A lady in a Twitter post has narrated an event in which she claims she experienced a miracle from the heavens. She says her phone got stolen and was returned to her by the same person that stole the phone.

According to her, the thief who stole the phone informed her that he did not feel himself after stealing the phone and that a mystic force drove him all the way to her home to return the phone to her.

The part of the story that makes the whole scenario bizarre is she claims the guy gave her GH₵1000 in addition to the phone for her troubles.

She concludes the tweet by saying there is power in prayer. The tweet had many dazed with unbelief as they couldn't fathom the lady's story. Some hilarious comments were made that cracked multiple ribs.

Social Media Reactions

StateMan75 couldn't believe what he read as he said:

The dream is not complete. You didn’t add that part he also paid for your transportation

leghal_brain said he experienced something similar:

I had similar experience back at uni.... My laptop was stolen n three days later it was dropped at our hall security check wit a note which says he wasn't able to have a sound sleep since he stole the laptop.

DanielKwadwo9 found the story unbelievable as he said:

I really believed the whole story untill the "1k part", Like how if he had that 1k on him, would he be stealing the phone in the first place

