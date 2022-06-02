A bride-to-be and her boyfriend left many in suspense after she faked rejection as her man proposed marriage to her

The lady initially faked happy surprise before rejecting the ring from her man, saying she didn't like it

While some people had to watch the full video before getting to know the couple staged it, others went ahead to comment their displeasure

A bride-to-be and a young man left loved ones in suspense for several seconds after the lady faked rejection during their dramatic marriage proposal.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @ButterMamas, the young man faced the lady on his right knee while holding a supposed proposal ring.

Initially faking surprise, the lady later rejected the ring from her man, saying she didn't like the proposal band.

Photos of a lady, her man, and loved ones at their marriage proposal. Source: @JamesJones1337

Source: Twitter

Staged rejection by couple

Explaining why she rejected the proposal, the would-be-bride said ''I don't like the ring'' before swiftly adding ''but we're already engaged''.

Loved ones and other guests erupted with cheers after the lady revealed that they were already a couple.

The video, which reveals they planned the dramatic scene, has gone viral, raking in over one million views at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below.

How social media reacted

@JamesJones1337 asked:

''How is this funny? This man set his pride aside to ask this woman for her hand in marriage, and she said no. I can only imagine his hurt. The relationship is over.''

@LovelyyFreckles replied @JamesJones1337:

''Lmao. It’s funny cause you clearly didn’t watch the whole thing.''

@KAMrose said:

''This is my cousin, and my family was finna jump her. You do not play with Rose Hall children like that.''

@MulhollandL0ver commented:

''Lol. This was cute. I'ma try this at my next family get-together with my white girl. You down babe?''

@Michyibe said:

''She got me in the first half, not gon lie.''

@themalikrashad said:

''Please know your family before you pull this because mine would’ve started fighting.''

@Nardo_TheBoss commented:

''They were definitely about to go in the house and start talking shit about her.''

