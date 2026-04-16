Jubilation surrounding former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah has intensified, with a new song dedicated to him gaining traction across social media platforms.

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Ghanaians celebrate former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah’s recent victory against family over his property. Image credit: Auntie Naa TV/YouTube, kwesifocus/TikTok

Source: UGC

The track, titled 'Yaagye', is a rendition of the Nigerian song Laho by Shallipopi.

In this version, musician Kwesi Fusion adopts a storytelling approach, using his lyrics to stress Gyimah’s bold decision to speak up and seek support in a dispute with his family over a property he worked to acquire. Reports indicate that the footballer’s family had taken full control of the house, leaving him without a place to sleep or rest after returning to Ghana.

The song also acknowledges the role played by renowned radio host Auntie Naa and her team, who intervened after the matter was brought to their attention, helping to address the situation which has excited many.

With its catchy chorus, 'Yaagye', a phrase interpreted as a declaration of reclaiming what rightfully belongs to someone, has resonated with many listeners.

The message is further amplified in a trending TikTok video, where Kwesi Fusion is seen dancing while holding house keys, symbolising the return of the property to Gyimah.

The video has attracted significant attention online, with the song amassing 72.3k likes and 2,396 comments at the time of reporting.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Auntie Naa's crew storms Edwin Gyimah's house

Earlier, embattled footballer Edwin Gyimah and renowned Ghanaian radio presenter Auntie Naa's team stormed the residence of his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi.

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview, the 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members had contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he, his wife and his children were living in Ghana under difficult conditions.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

Auntie Naa later shared on April 10, 2026, that Gyimah's sister and other relatives had reached out to her and her team off-air and would appear on her show on Monday, April 13, 2026.

However, they failed to show up, leading Auntie Naa to declare her intention to visit the residence and reclaim the property for the footballer.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below:

Speaking with her crew members on her Oyerepa Afutuo show on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Auntie Naa confirmed that they had travelled to Edwin's eight-bedroom house.

A viral video showed the moment the group visited the police station to get the services of some officers who escorted them to Obuasi to evict the footballer's family.

At the residence, Felicia was seen weeping uncontrollably as her brother arrived at the premises with Auntie Naa's crew and the police officers before a meeting was held.

Gyimah's sister is reported to have initially ignored the calls of the footballer and the team on multiple occasions after they arrived at the premises and called for her.

Edwin Gyimah's former manager, Linda Mirekua Ansong, recounts a past betrayal that ended their working relationship. Photo source: The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio, @kasapafm/TikTok

Source: Twitter

According to a crew member, Edwin's family pleaded with him to give them a six-month deadline before their eviction from the property, but the ex-Black Stars player insisted on reclaiming his property during a meeting at the police station.

Auntie Naa's crew member also shared further details about the conversations from the family meeting.

Edwin Gyimah’s sister begs for forgiveness

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah’s sister has pleaded with him for forgiveness following a tense family dispute involving allegedly claiming the footballer’s residence.

The emotional appeal was made live on air during an interview with renowned Ghanaian radio presenter Auntie Naa after her crew, together with some police officers, stormed the house of the embattled footballer to evacuate his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh