Carlos Queiroz has officially been appointed as the new head coach of the Ghana national football team ahead of upcoming international assignments

While some fans acknowledge his vast international coaching experience, others have expressed disappointment over the decision

His comments have since circulated widely online, adding to the growing discussion around the appointment

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Scores of Ghanaians are reacting to the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Ghana national football team.

The 73-year-old tactician has been named to replace Coach Otto Addo following a series of disappointing results, as the team prepares for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Carlos Queiroz has been appointed as the new head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana. Photo credit: Carlos Queiroz/Wikipedia

Source: UGC

However, the appointment has generated mixed reactions on social media, with many fans expressing disappointment and questioning whether he is the right choice at this stage.

Despite Queiroz’s extensive coaching experience across international football and Africa, some supporters believe other candidates with stronger recent records were overlooked.

One football enthusiast, Ekow, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns, stating that the decision fell short of expectations.

Fans remain divided over the appointment as Ghana prepares for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: GFA/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

He wrote: “With all the names that were floating around, to settle on this coach seems a bit disappointing. I am not sure his track record makes him an ideal pick for the job. Safe to say I’m a bit worried.”

He further added: “May God have mercy on the poor soul working in PR trying to spin this decision as a win.”

The development has sparked ongoing debate among fans, with opinions divided over whether the experienced coach can turn the Black Stars’ fortunes around ahead of major international competitions.

Read the X post here:

Carlos Queiroz's profile and coaching journey

Many know Queiroz as a Portuguese figure in football, but his story began in Africa.

He was born on March 1, 1953, in Angoche, Mozambique, before relocating to Portugal after independence in 1975.

Carlos Queiroz's appointment takes immediate effect with the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico his first assignment. Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Source: UGC

A graduate of the University of Lisbon, he first pursued a playing career as a goalkeeper, though it never truly took off.

While playing did not go as planned, his stint in the dugout kicked on quite smoothly.

The new Black Stars gaffer gained global attention after leading Portugal’s Under-20 side to back-to-back FIFA World Youth Championship titles in 1989 and 1991, nurturing talents such as Luís Figo and Rui Costa, according to Africa Soccer.

Queiroz went on to build an extensive managerial career across continents. He has handled national teams including Portugal, Iran, Egypt and Colombia, while also taking charge of clubs such as Real Madrid.

His time in Spain brought a Super Cup triumph, even though his league campaign proved challenging.

He also played a key role behind the scenes at Manchester United, serving as assistant to Alex Ferguson during a successful era that delivered multiple Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown in 2008.

Why Ghana won't appoint a permanent coach

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh indicated that Ghana may hold off on appointing a permanent Black Stars coach before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rahman Osman, a sports journalist based in the UK, noted that financial constraints and limited preparation time are likely to deter top coaches from taking the role.

Source: YEN.com.gh