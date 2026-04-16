Edwin Gyimah's mother has publicly spoken about her son's battle with his family over his residence in Obuasi

In a video, the footballer's mother recounted how an alleged altercation between her son and a coach led to his struggles

Edwin Gyimah's mother also levelled allegations against the footballer's father-in-law over his role in the family dispute

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The mother of embattled Ghanaian footballer Edwin Gyimah has broken her silence on her son's struggles amid their family battle over his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi.

Edwin Gyimah's mother shares the alleged cause of her son's homelessness and levels allegations against his father-in-law. Photo source: Oyerepa Radio, Koforidua Flowers, GOAL South Africa

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview, the 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members had contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him.

The ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, stated that he, his wife, and his children were living in difficult conditions in Ghana.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

On Wednesday, Gyimah, accompanied by Auntie Naa's team and police officers, stormed his Obuasi house to evict his family.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah storming his house is below:

Edwin Gyimah's mother speaks on son's homelessness

In an interview on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Edwin Gyimah's mother recounted how her son suffered significant injuries from an accident involving her car many years ago.

She claimed that her son previously had multiple houses and cars in Ghana and South Africa, which he later sold during his financial struggles.

Speaking about Gyimah's current homelessness, the mother claimed that her ex-Black Stars' problems started after a public altercation with a coach.

According to her, the coach, angered by her son's actions, allegedly cursed him that he would remain homeless and experience severe hardships for the rest of his life.

She claimed that Gyimah's downfall began shortly after the alleged curse on his life.

She said:

"He (Edwin Gyimah) fought with a coach. The coach told him that he would become homeless and that he would ruin his life wherever he went. Truly, whenever he moved abroad, he would be sent back to Ghana."

Gyimah's mother claimed that her son wanted to reclaim his property in Obuasi after selling his car and experiencing financial hardships.

Auntie Naa's crew accompanies Edwin Gyimah and police officers to evict his family from his Obuasi residence. Photo source: Auntie Naa, The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

She claimed that she disagreed with the footballer's decision to sell the house and visited his father-in-law's residence to complain about the matter.

Gyimah's mother accused the father-in-law of manipulating her son and telling him that she had threatened his life.

She noted that she was fearful of the father-in-law and accused him of peddling falsehoods.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah's mother speaking is below:

Edwin Gyimah's mother's claims stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

King Naab commented:

"Eii. Please listen to both sides of the story. We judge too early without knowing the truth. Mom, may you live long."

Ernest Owusu Adarkwa said:

"I don't know this woman, but I love her already. She speaks with peace and simplicity. I hope she gets a new place to enjoy the rest of her days."

Akosua Nyarko Nhyira wrote:

"So why all this story? As I was listening, me being a mum – that was when the attack started. Did you pray as a mother?"

Edwin Gyimah's wife and children surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah's wife and children surfaced in a video shared by Auntie Naa on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

In a video, the footballer shared a heartwarming moment with his family at the residence of his father-in-law.

Source: YEN.com.gh