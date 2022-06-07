A TikTok video has shown the moment a woman surprised her lover and took the time to fly in his mother

Before the man's mother came in for the ceremony, she had not seen her son for the past eight months

Many people who saw the video said that it made them very emotional as the son showed that he has missed his mum

A TikTok video reposted on BCR Instagram page has shown the moment a woman surprised her fiancé and made him emotional.

In the video, the lady secretly flew in the man's mother for her bridal shower without telling him. He had not seen his mother for eight months.

The man was so surprised to see his mother at the event. Photo source: @bcrworldwide

Beautiful reunion

At the bridal shower ceremony, the soon-to-be bride's father started praying for them before the fiancé's mother took over.

When the man heard his mum's voice, he quickly turned around. With his mouth agape, he walked to her and hugged her tightly. It was really an emotional encounter.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

wow_me_by_succy said:

"Dunno y am crying."

lightskin_oma said:

"This our fiancé big shaa and the woman be like say na chest out she de do."

anuaigbo said:

"Oh my God, when will I meet my beloved Mum."

joyyy___xx said:

"But this your fiancé big ohh."

whytishtouch_glam1 said:

"This is too beautiful to watch."

nimmybronze said:

"Awww I’m having goosebumps."

Another mother reunited with son

Meanwhile, a renowned Nigerian website, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @cynthia_7434 shared an emotional video on how she reunited with her son after many years.

In the video, the mother revealed that she travelled to France in 2016 and since then has not seen her child. She added that after she got her papers sorted abroad, she got him a flight ticket and a long time staying visa for him to live with her.

The woman said that it has not been easy for her, but God made it possible. The video she shared showed the moment she was at the airport waiting for him.

