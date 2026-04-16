Attorney General Secures Extension from Supreme Court in OSP Case Dispute

The Supreme Court has granted the Attorney-General an extension of time to file its statement of case in a legal challenge against the OSP

The case, brought by private citizen and legal practitioner Noah Adamtey, questions Parliament’s authority to create the OSP

The Court’s decision followed an application by the Attorney General’s office citing administrative constraints

The Supreme Court has reportedly granted the Attorney-General’s Department an extension of time to file its statement of case in the ongoing legal challenge against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to a report by Citi News, the suit was initiated by a private citizen and legal practitioner, Noah Adamtey, challenging Parliament’s authority to establish the OSP.

Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, secures an extension from the Supreme Court in the OSP case dispute. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

During proceedings on Thursday, April 16, 2026, the Apex Court granted an application by the Attorney-General’s office to extend time, after counsel for the State cited “unavoidable administrative constraints.”

Consequently, the Attorney-General was ordered to file its statement of case within seven (7) days.

The petitioner, Noah Adamtey, was not present in court for the hearing, according to the media report.

Attorney General to take over OSP cases

In a related development, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General, has announced that the Attorney-General’s Department will comply with the directive of the High Court to take over all criminal prosecutions currently being handled by the OSP.

This follows a court order on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, for the AG’s Department to immediately assume control of all ongoing prosecutions spearheaded by the OSP.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Dr Srem-Sai indicated that the AG’s Department intends to respect the ruling of the High Court in Accra.

“The Honourable Attorney-General has no intention or capacity to disobey or ignore the High Court’s order. Accordingly, the Office of the Attorney-General will, in the coming days, begin to take the necessary steps to give effect to the court’s order,” he stated.

The ruling marks a significant shift in Ghana’s anti-corruption framework, temporarily transferring prosecutorial authority from the OSP back to the Attorney-General’s Department.

OSP to challenge High Court ruling

Meanwhile, the OSP has announced plans to challenge a ruling by the High Court which ordered the Attorney-General’s Department to assume control over all criminal prosecutions being handled by the office.

In a statement, the OSP insisted that the High Court had exceeded its jurisdiction.

The anti-corruption body further stated that it is actively pursuing legal remedies to have the ruling overturned as quickly as possible.

“The OSP states that it is taking steps to quickly overturn the decision of the court of general jurisdiction, since the High Court does not have jurisdiction to, in effect, strike down parts of an Act of Parliament as unconstitutional. Only the Supreme Court can do so,” the statement read.

The former AG, Godfred Dame, threatens legal action against Felix Kwakye Ofosu over a galamsey accusations. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Former AG threatens suit against government's spokesperson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had threatened legal action against Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, over what he calls a defamatory claim on illegal mining activities.

Dame insisted no report on Akonta Mining was presented to him during his tenure and describes the allegations as baseless.

He is demanding a formal retraction, apology, and the removal of the statements from all online platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh