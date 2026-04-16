Bishop Obinim has shared an emotional video showing the devastating aftermath of the recent fire incident at his guest house

An earlier preliminary assessment by the Ghana National Fire Service indicated a suspected electrical fault or negligence

The damaged nature of the building has sparked sadness on social media as Ghanaians have dropped encouraging messages

Bishop Obinim has caused a stir with a video showing the heart-wrenching damage to his house after the recent fire incident.

Obinim shares an emotional video as fire leaves his building badly damaged. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, reports emerged that a guest house owned by the preacher located at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra had caught fire.

Viral videos that surfaced on social media showed the distinctive yellowish-brown multi-storey structure burning, with smoke covering the entire vicinity.

According to mynewsgh, which broke the news and shared a video of the fire, the building was a guest house belonging to the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The guest house is reportedly located on the same property where his lavish Ashalley Botwe residence and television station are located.

Following a preliminary assessment by the Ghana National Fire Service, an officer, ADO 1 Isaac Kojo Poku, stated that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

However, he noted that possible causes such as electrical faults and negligence cannot be ruled out.

He further disclosed that, although the fire was brought under control, structural damage to the building was significant.

Apparently, Bishop Obinim is no stranger to fire on his properties, as multiple reports indicate that the Tema branch of the International God’s Way Church caught fire on Thursday, February 13th 2020.

The Instagram video of Obinim's guest house on fire is below:

Bishop Obinim shows house damage by fire

A video shared by Bishop Obinim on his official TikTok page showed a building damaged beyond recognition.

The once beautiful house had turned into ashes, with only a few blocks left on the land.

Obinim, who is believed to be heartbroken, shouted, saying;

“Eii, this is very serious. It's quite surprising how a house can burn with only blocks being saved”

Speaking about the incident, he detailed that he was outside Ghana, specifically in London, when he got the news that his house had caught fire.

Detailing the way forward, he noted that he will break down the remaining block and reconstruct the house.

Bishop Obinim further stated that the incident is the will of God, thanking God that no death or injury was recorded.

He added that the fire would not make him question God because he has a covenant with him.

“It's the will of God, so I am not moved. I have a covenant with God, and he has promised me that he will not let a life struggle that is beyond my capacity come my way,” he said.

The TikTok video of Obinim showing the aftermath of the building is below:

Reactions to the aftermath of Bishop Obinim's burnt house

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after Bishop Obinim unveiled the aftermath of the fire outbreak at his guest house.

Monica Moore wrote:

“Oh yes, this issue cannot separate you from Jesus Christ. I respect you as a man of God.

Pricy Destiny commented:

“In all things we give praise and honour to God Almighty, it is well:”

Beloved wrote:

“Obinim is strong because the same thing happened to one man. He died when he was informed.”

Akwesi Sunday wrote:

“This man ankasa de3 hrrrr... nothing will bring him down... may God bless you, Daddy.”

Bishop Obinim's guest house located at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra catches fire. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Reverend D.Y. Donkoh's church catches fire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's church caught fire on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Footage of the fire incident at the City of Wisdom Centre church emerged on social media.

Following the incident, Reverend D.Y. Donkoh publicly made an emotional plea for financial assistance.

Source: YEN.com.gh