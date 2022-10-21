A Ghanaian mas has gifted his two wives a new Honda CR-V whip in a warm-hearted video on social media

The footage spotlights several whips parked in the tiled compound of a house and the special bond between the man and the two women

After watching the clip, netizens shared their thoughts, with many saying polygamy is for rich people

A video on social media captures the moment a man gifted his two wives a new Honda CR-V whip as they created a beautiful memory together as a family.

Did he give his wives one or two cars?

The clip spotted by YEN.com.gh on SIKAOFFICIAL1 shows two luxury vehicles decked in red ribbons.

Photos of a Ghanaian man and his two wives. Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

According to SIKAOFFICIAL1, however, the man presented just a Honda CR-V whip to his two wives.

''Ghanaian man buys his two wives a brand new Honda CR-V. This is how we like it in the town,'' the caption read.

Netizens who watched the footage shared their thoughts, with many saying polygamy is for rich people. YEN.com.gh accentuates some of the comments below:

See how netizens reacted to the video online

@adamsgeorgem commented:

Yet it is me who can't be polygamous. You dier wait to make I get my money right.

@5Sstarrr claimed:

Have money, my brothers. Feminism is limited to poor men

@GHANAMUSTGOTV2 asked:

Where you people dey find money buy a car in the economy?

@raymondgh22 posted:

Not Mr thinking of buying her Rice and Stew a week time.

@KojoLamarkojo said:

Ah, the Ghana them get another one somewhere or what?

@eyramRHGS commented:

This is how you must cooperate with my other boyfriend so that I can marry you both and buy you both house and cars.

@coldboyyyy said:

If you get money, polygamy is for you.

@ahmed_babies said:

I like the fact that got them the same color. He doesn’t want any trouble.

@burnaculer said:

Money money Inshallah.

@citizenkwadwo1 said:

Money stops all nonsense.

@cocainamills18 reacted:

Town is not that hot chale, ein all depends on your pockets.

Source: YEN.com.gh