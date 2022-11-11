On-air media personality, Nana Romeo, has urged women not to divorce or leave their partners for being chronic cheaters

The radio personality explained that women who leave their philandering husbands or boyfriends are likely to end up with another unfaithful man

His comments elicited varied views from netizens who watched his video, with many sharing opposing remarks

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Romeo, has advised women not to divorce or leave their husbands or boyfriends because they are chronic cheats.

Photos of Nana Romeo. Credit: ghanafuo_ho_nsem2/nanaromeowelewele.

Source: Instagram

Nana Romeo says all men are cheats

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the award-winning presenter opined that every man on earth is a philanderer, saying women should not end their relationship when their men cheat on them with other women.

The on-air radio personality explained that men have an inherent desire to cheat, and women who leave their philandering partners are most likely to end up with another unfaithful partner.

Never leave a man because he cheats. Never leave your boyfriend or husband because he cheats. Every man on earth cheats. Don't ignore a man because someone told you he is a womanizer, he opined.

The media personality's remarks elicited varied reactions from netizens, with many sharing opposing views.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

People share opposing views

Maameiv commented:

Discipline yourself n stop lecturing, mtechwwwwww.

Emmacarr86 replied:

Thank you.

Will16o9 commented:

I'm sorry to say this, But when did this Romeo boy become a councilor, he is speaking to the cheap and desperate ladies he picks up. A woman should be strong enough to back off of any relationship that won't bring her peace. Nonsense boy.

Sallyannaba23 posted:

Never leave a man because he cheats really? Nonsense pure nonsense who is he advising? Male chauvinist.. so women should stay so the man can bring her all kinds of diseases to her for the sake of having a man? Please stop with this stupid advice.

Missnaaakuye commented:

Ladies will be here commenting. Being Hypocritical. My Question who do men cheat with? Men? Perhaps if we all decide not to be the "third person singular" then there will be no men who cheat. My Husband is my life partner. For life is for life, it will hurt but then I am not willing to break the bond. I am not justifying, but hey sometimes it is not easy with all the ladies.

Abiana_j posted:

This guy ankasa he talks too much. keep your advice to yourself Mr or better still sit your sisters at home down and tell them This doesn't need it. Thanks.

Sugarbabies_clothingstore said:

Nkwasiasem sei your o2n mother who gave birth to you couldn't change you but someone's daughter who may even be younger than you should be the one to come and change you because you don't have sense. Ne singlet s3 die3 )ton chichingammmcheeeew.

Lindavanhelvert asked:

How many men can also continue to be with their cheating husbands sen? I don’t understand.

Queen_shebaiii posted:

Coming from someone who cannot take half of what he's saying should the script flip. The grass is greener somewhere oo. Hw3, what God did for Kency is proof of what he can do for everyone. Be should say he's a cheat without cutting corners. There are quality men and women out there who a living a life devoid of such blander. We won't accept this as a norm da!

