A plus-size Ghanaian nurse, Abena Tawiah Nyamekye, has shown off her adorable stature while recounting her struggle with body shaming and social stigma.

She recalled an instance when a pastor chased her at church to ask her to exercise to reduce her natural physique.

Abena Tawiah Nyamekye recalls ill treatment from passengers

Speaking to SVTV's DJ Nyaami, Nyamekye disclosed that she decided not to join public transport again because of the negative experiences with some passengers.

''My mother told me she looked like me when she was young. My father is tall. My brothers look like giants,'' she said.

When asked whether she's experienced body-shaming, Nyamekye responded in the affirmative yes, as she recalled an unpleasant experience with the preacher.

''There was this pastor; he'll chase me in the church because I'm too big ... Sometimes when you pick a 'trotro' (local minibus) and the person you're sitting behind makes you feel you've occupied the entire space - it's so uncomfortable,'' she said.

Nyamekye mentioned that she's embraced her size regardless, as she's developed confidence and self-love as a plus-size lady.

Watch the interview below:

Curvy Ghanaian Woman Who Sells 'Gob3' at Dansoman

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a hardworking Ghanaian food vendor named Celestina Etornam trended over the weekend due to her choice of vocation despite her curvy look and beauty.

She sells gari and beans, a popular dish known in Ghanaian parlance as 'gob3' at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Aside from the taste of her food, some of her customers travel long distances to buy from her because of her voluptuous stature.

Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About Making Ghc600 Daily As Part-time 'Gob3' Seller

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

Source: YEN.com.gh