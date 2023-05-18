A Nigerian man is in a dilemma after putting his sugar mummy in the family way despite having a girlfriend

His girlfriend, who lamented on social media, said she needs advice as her boyfriend informed her of his action

The lovebirds are set to tie the knot seven months from May, and the sugar mummy has been looking for the fruit of the womb

A Nigerian woman identified as Benedicta Effiong has sought advice from netizens after her boyfriend impregnated his sugar mummy.

Benedicta said she found out after he opened up to her about it and said he did not intend to marry his sugar mummy.

His wedding is seven months away. Photo Credit: MoMo Productions, Klaus Vedfelt

Source: UGC

According to her, his sugar mummy is well-to-do financially and has been looking for the fruit of the womb.

Benedicta said their wedding is scheduled for December and doesn't know what to do.

Mixed reactions have trailed the post, which the lady has now deleted from Facebook.

Reactions on social media

@clementbrown77 said:

"Let her go and make money and forget about marriage for now. Marriage is an institution not an accomplishment.put yourself together and start hustling."

@viaen_ulogwara_said:

"Since you know about the sugar mummy enjoy shey he was bringing monies from her to you and you condoned it.The wahala na has shele live with it or leave the relationship."

@psych_e_xliv said:

"In situation ethics , let’s look at the greater good. Your man just helped her with procreating. In future, she may want another. He could be a sp.erm donor as a hustle and it won’t affect anything. He is your man and it doesn’t stop you both from having kids, long as he is transparent with you."

@caleb.phamaceuticals said:

"Adopt the baby. Go ahead with the marriage. Have your own baby. God has blessed you with a step child. Great accomplishment."

@tobilobaamusa5 said:

"This statement sounds like you knew from the onset he has a sugar mummy ? So what else do u expect ? The choice is yours."

@fashion_magicblog said:

"This is a woman that is looking for a child, just have it in mind that he will continue to sleep with her ,the woman will not want to end with just one baby ....in my opinion the guy is not responsible."

Source: Legit.ng