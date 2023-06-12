Okomfo Kolegae is unable to contact his father or take care of him because of the possible repercussions

He said his mother has vowed to disown him if he reaches out to his father since he abandoned them

However, the father claims it was not his fault as he has his reasons for abandoning them

Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae has shared the reason behind his estranged relationship with his biological father.

The comic actor said his father was absent during his early days, making his mother the sole breadwinner for the family. This made life challenging for him while growing up.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Okomfo Kolegae explained that he has three other siblings, which made the responsibility huge for his mother.

"My mother was a trader. She often traveled to Abidjan and other places to buy and sell goods. Due to her trading activities, we lived with other people, including relatives and my mother's friends."

In the traditional Ghanaian setting, children are expected to care for their parents when they are older. However, Okomfo Kolegae cannot take care of his father because his mother has threatened to disown him if he attempts that. He recounted that when his father calls, he tries to explain himself.

"When he calls, he tells me it was not his fault, and I also respond that I am a man. I ask him to sort things out with my mother first. She is pained and has threatened to disown me if I ever contact my father. But I hope things are resolved one day."

In the interview, Okomfo Kolegae also narrated how he lost lost his wife, Millicent Oteng, and baby in November 2022. According to him, that was the most difficult moment in his life.

Okomfo Kolegae weeps at the burial of his wife and unborn child

Earlier, YEN.gh.com reported on the burial ceremony of Okomfo Kolegae's spouse and baby, which took place on December 17, 2022, at Atwima Tabere in the Ashanti Region.

Images that popped up after the funeral showed Okomfo Kolegae crying helplessly. He looked into the skies intermittently as tears trickled down his cheeks, probably seeking answers from God.

McBrown consoles Okomfo Kolegae at his wife's funeral

In a related story, several Kumawood celebrities were at the funeral to mourn with their colleague in the industry. One of them was Nana Ama McBrown, whose appearance cheered mourners up.

Her arrival at the funeral coincided with Okomfo Kolegae's breakdown. Nana Ama bent down and consoled him before she got up to move.

