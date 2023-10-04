Ghanaian Lady Visits Sister At School, Stunned To Hear She Owes Money: "I Only Came With GH¢50"
A hilarious video of a young Ghanaian lady scolding her sister has cracked ribs on TikTok.
It happened as the young lady @itzjuanapapabi visited her younger sibling, a senior high school student, on campus, only to learn that her sister owed her schoolmates money and was hoping that she would pay the debt.
Visibly stunned by the new revelation, the young lady said she never budgeted for such expense, especially considering the items she brought.
"I am told, she owes a lot of people money, some of GH¢10 and GH¢20, meanwhile, I only came here with GH¢50.
Regardless, she vowed to settle her sister's debt as proof that she cherishes her and would want her to study hard.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 15 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians commend the lady for the nice bond with her sister
Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video praised the lady for having a strong bond with her sister.
Hajia monic commented:
lovely big sis
Decnine_Di Old Gee indicated:
lovely I love the bond
BKEZZ BAKERY SERVICES indicated:
School life oooo sis, it's not easy
Ammapepsihy indicated:
I never knew this is your sister. She was my junior in Nkwasco hmm please I mean no harm kindly advise her cos she has so many issues in the school
