A video of how a young lady reacted as she paid a visit to her sister in school has gone viral

The lady was stunned to learn that her sister owed some of her mates and had to pay her debts

Netizens who saw the video praised the young lady for having a strong bond with her younger sister

A hilarious video of a young Ghanaian lady scolding her sister has cracked ribs on TikTok.

It happened as the young lady @itzjuanapapabi visited her younger sibling, a senior high school student, on campus, only to learn that her sister owed her schoolmates money and was hoping that she would pay the debt.

Lady is stunned to hear her sister owes money Photo credit:@itzjuanapapabi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Visibly stunned by the new revelation, the young lady said she never budgeted for such expense, especially considering the items she brought.

"I am told, she owes a lot of people money, some of GH¢10 and GH¢20, meanwhile, I only came here with GH¢50.

Regardless, she vowed to settle her sister's debt as proof that she cherishes her and would want her to study hard.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 15 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians commend the lady for the nice bond with her sister

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video praised the lady for having a strong bond with her sister.

Hajia monic commented:

lovely big sis

Decnine_Di Old Gee indicated:

lovely I love the bond

BKEZZ BAKERY SERVICES indicated:

School life oooo sis, it's not easy

Ammapepsihy indicated:

I never knew this is your sister. She was my junior in Nkwasco hmm please I mean no harm kindly advise her cos she has so many issues in the school

Mom delights as son completes SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother cried as her son finished writing his last paper for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The woman was spotted in a TikTok video thanking God as she walked with her son, who attended Pentecost Senior High School.

She said her joy was mainly because her quest to ensure that her son completes SHS came with many struggles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh