A fresh KNUST graduate was moved to tears when her brother showed up at her graduation

This comes after her brother pranked her by revealing he will not be able to make it to the graduation

Many people who saw the video thanked the young man for making his sister happy

A young Nigerian man sparked an emotional reaction among many people online after he documented his journey from his home county to Ghana to surprise his sister.

The young man @sammieekpoh, who shared the video on TikTok, said his sister was unaware that he was coming to KNUST for her graduation.

KNUST graduate as brother shows up to support her Photo credit: @sammieekpoh/TikTok

The video then showed the moment he left Nigeria, his subsequent arrival at the Kotoka Airport in Accra and his journey to Kumasi en route to KNUST.

The adorable moment then came when her unsuspecting sister, on seeing her brother, screamed and jumped in joy, ran into her arms and then burst out in tears.

At that point, the young lady, who was enveloped in emotion, said she never expected to see her brother at the her graduation.

The video captioned "I went to Ghana to surprise my sister for her graduation" had garnered over 8000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video showered praises on the young man for being a supportive relative.

JJTOM stated:

I don't even know why I'm on this app crying for people I don't even know Sha

Eric Xavier Amedzo reacts:

You wanted tears and tears you got! That was really beautiful of you. Congratulations to your sister on her graduation too.

Sue added:

Awwwwww sweet girl deserved this surprise. I’m so happy she’s not alone. Super proud of you both

Vaw Valentina revealed:

why I'm I crying awee this is way beautiful . I love it..You really got your sister@sammieekpoh

Sena wrote:

Did I cry? Yes

Family pounds fufu at UPSA campus on graduation day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that at the recent graduation ceremony held at UPSA, a family attending the event to support their graduating family member brought along a mortar and pestle, a unique and touching tradition.

In an open area, they pounded fufu, a staple Ghanaian dish, as part of their gesture of joy and celebration for their ward.

The scene of family members pounding fufu in their car park when brought to the graduation ceremony quickly went viral.

