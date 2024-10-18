Videos from the white wedding of Ghanaian Pastor Rev Dr Steve Mensah's adorable daughter have flooded the internet

The young lady and her sweetheart recently tied the knot in a lovely ceremony, with many renowned pastors in attendance

Netizens who saw videos from the ceremony online were impressed and congratulated them in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The beautiful daughter of Reverend Dr Steve Mensah, General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) in Accra, has married.

Stephanie and her sweetheart, identified as Daniel, recently wed in a beautiful ceremony attended by renowned men of God and gospel artists.

The daughter of Ghanaian preacher Rev Dr Steve Mensah is now a married woman. Image source: CEM_HQ

Source: TikTok

Videos of the lovely occasion that flooded the internet show the pastor walking the young lady down the aisle.

Other videos show the newly wedded couple, delighted over their union, smiling while posing for a photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Renowned men of God, including Duncan Williams, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the charismatic Action Chapel International ministry, and Dag Heward-Mills, the Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, were present at the occasion.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for couple

Netizens who saw the video of the Rev Dr's daughter getting married were delighted. Many in the comments section congratulated the new couple.

@dawenfranklin wrote:

"This one de3 the guy cannot pass her back oo cos if he try p3, the Holy Spirit go drop hint."

@Ewuradjoa Andey wrote:

"Is the bride father a twin?"

@Jammie wrote:

"Why is my focus on Dag’s wife. She’s pretty papa."

@Phil wrote:

"I saw something about this marriage but I can't say it bcos hmmmmm."

@user9061742813615 wrote:

"pastors daughters are always beautiful."

@lenayorke wrote:

"You see how my mom has grabbed my Daddy’s hand, so cutesy, so mindful and so demure. I love my spiritual parents."

@ephya Nilsa wrote:

"I don't normally tap into people's marriages but i tap into this blessing."

@Jason Caesar wrote:

"Someone say the Holy spirit go drop hint if the guy pass her back."

Mama Esther's daughter gets married

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the daughter of veteran Ghanaian musician Mama Esther had married.

Online videos showed the young lady excited as she got married to her sweetheart, who is a flight lieutenant.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh