Samira Bawumia shared some photos from their wedding and a message to her husband on social media as the world also celebrates Valentin's Day

Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, are commemorating their 20th wedding anniversary on February 14, 2024.

The two tied the knot on February 14, 2004, and have since been in a partnership with shared experiences.

In a heartfelt social media post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, expressed her appreciation to God for their journey together and extended warm Valentine's Day wishes to her beloved husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Samira Bawumia also wished her loving husband a 'Happy Valentine's Day' Photo credit: @sbawumia

“Happy 20th wedding anniversary, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Thanking God for our journey so far. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. ❤️.”

The anniversary message was accompanied by photos capturing precious moments from their wedding ceremony; Samira's caption encapsulated the depth of their bond and the enduring love they share.

Known for their dedication to public service and admired for their elegance, the couple is expressing gratitude and contemplation as they cherish this significant occasion.

Reactions to the post

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from netizens after Samira Bawumia shared her heartfelt message with her husband online. Read them below:

@blu_n_pink_collections said:

Who new what the future had planned for you❤️ happy Anniversary more blissful years ahead.

@sika_efua_k wrote:

Congratulations dear. 20 good years is an easy journey. May the creator of the universe bless this union forever.❤️❤️❤️

@its_asantewaa_official said:

Indeed you understand fashion not be today wow ...congratulations to my incoming fashionable first Lady ...you always understand the assignment ❤️❤️

@ekwiyah wrote:

Happy anniversary… but pls ooo am I the only one wondering if that was a Muslim wedding???

@afyasunshine said:

Wedding cake 20 years ago wow

@nhyiravictoryroyal_victory wrote:

PAPA Bawmia was a guy paaaa, that time for him to toast Mama. Awwww congratulations Second lady.

Bawumia could not propose to me - Samira drops bombshell

Meanwhile, Second Lady Samira Bawumia shared that her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, didn't propose to her directly when they first met, describing it as "love at first sight."

She that although they met through mutual friends, it was evident from their initial encounter that Dr. Bawumia saw her as his soul mate, despite his indirect approach to expressing his interest.

