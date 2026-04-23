Ghanaian manufacturing and innovation company Kantanka Group has announced plans to introduce a locally made smart television set into the Ghanaian market

Netizens have welcomed the development, describing it as a step toward strengthening Ghana’s presence in the global manufacturing and technology space

The development has also sparked calls on social media for greater support for local manufacturing companies to help them scale and compete on the global stage

Ghanaian manufacturing and innovation giant Kantanka Group has announced plans to introduce its own version of a smart television to the Ghanaian market, marking another major step in its push for local technological innovation.

The announcement was made in a viral TikTok video shared on the company’s official account, with the caption: “Kantanka smart TVs to hit the market soon.”

Kantanka Group announces plans to introduce its own smart television to the Ghanaian market. KantankaTV/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The post has since gained widespread attention across multiple social media platforms, sparking excitement and discussion among Ghanaians.

The news has been warmly received by many Ghanaians online, with users expressing pride and optimism that the development could further position Ghana as a serious player in global manufacturing and technology innovation.

For many, the move is being seen as another bold step toward strengthening local production capacity and reducing dependence on imported electronics.

Excitement builds over new innovation

Kantanka Group is widely known for its pioneering work in locally assembled vehicles and engineering innovations in Ghana.

Kantanka Company is widely known for producing locally assembled vehicles under Kantanka Automobile. KantankaTV/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Through its automobile division, Kantanka Automobile, the company has produced a range of vehicles, including SUVs, saloon cars, and tricycles, which have become symbols of local industrial ambition.

Over the years, the brand has positioned itself as one of the few African-owned manufacturing entities actively involved in automobile production, earning both admiration and debate within Ghana’s industrial space.

Following the announcement, social media users have praised the initiative, describing it as a positive step toward elevating Ghana’s presence in the global technology and manufacturing space.

Many have also called for greater support for local industries like Kantanka to enable them to compete more effectively on the international market.

While details on the specifications and release date of the smart TVs are yet to be fully disclosed, anticipation continues to build as Ghanaians await Kantanka’s latest innovation.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Public reaction to Kantanka's Smart TV

Scores of netizens have reacted to the introduction of a locally manufactured Smart TV to the Ghanaian market. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Adomba Becca commented:

"Safo Kantanka's legacy shall remain forever. Safo never dies."

Nene said:

"I can’t wait, at least I can afford something from Kantanka now."

Bra Zack said:

"The TV is fast, but you have to press the power button in the morning so that by the time you get home from work in the evening, it will be ready to watch simple and tiatia."

Jo_Blinks shared:

"Guys, why are you guys saying it keeps long before booting? It's an Android smart Tv and that is how it is supposed to work for the first time you turn it on."

Mr Arthur commented:

"Naturally, Smart TV take time to boot compared to the normal TV. because it has an operating system built in, so it's the same as booting your laptop or Android device."

NBA said:

"I’m an installer, and Smart TVs do not boot faster than ordinary TVs."

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

Source: YEN.com.gh