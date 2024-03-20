The Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba, has cautioned against marrying solely because the individual is a Christian

During a sermon, he also vehemently warned members against walking down the aisle with an unbeliever

The preacher's remarks, captured in a video on Instagram, have prompted massive debate among social media users

Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) founder, Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba, has cautioned believing Christians not to settle down with a person solely because the individual belongs to the faith.

With an understanding of human nature, the revered preacher explained during a sermon to congregants that an individual may be a good Christian and yet not possess the qualities of a good spouse.

Reverend Anaba emphasised that one may love God but not their partner with whom they plan to settle down.

“Don’t marry because the person is a Christian ... The fact that a person is a good Christian does not mean she/she would be a good spouse,” the preacher said.

Reverend Anaba, who extended his advice to his daughters at home to the congregants, admitted his remarks were controversial. But, he further advised against marrying an unbeliever.

How peeps reacted to the video of Reverend Anaba

Reverend Anaba’s advice sparked debate among social media users. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.

Daviselorm indicated:

Powerful. God bless you, Man of God.

Nassuna_harmonious_faith said:

So how will we know .

Mmakamba_flo wrote:

How can they love God that they don’t see and can’t love human beings that they see?? Or does he mean they love church activities?? e no clear pastor.

Timah12 posted:

This is true .

Oam.abundance commented:

You can’t love God and not love your wife. It’s IMPOSSIBLE! So, what we refer to as loving God isn’t loving God. A churchgoer is different from someone who loves God. A churchgoer is different from a Christian. A churchgoer is different from someone who fears God.

Bonbeads_accessories wrote:

Thank you, Papa Eastwood ❤️❤️.

Xoselihairandstyle said:

Hmmmm, May we help ourselves by the wisdom of God.

