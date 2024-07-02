Global site navigation

Lady's Dad Eats Fufu Using A Fork And Spoon, Funny Video Causes A Stir: "Eating Like A King"
Lady's Dad Eats Fufu Using A Fork And Spoon, Funny Video Causes A Stir: "Eating Like A King"

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • TikToker, King Korbel, was unhappy when she and her dad visited the restaurant to enjoy fufu, and he used a fork and spoon instead of his hands
  • She described his style of enjoying the famous Ghanaian delicacy as someone who is a monarch
  • The video got many people laughing hard as they described the man's style of eating as someone who is wealthy or from the Netflix series Bridgerton

Ghanaian TikToker King Korbel caused a stir on social media when she posted a video of her dad enjoying his delicious meal of the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu using a fork and a spoon.

TikToker's dad eats fufu with fork and spoon
TikToker's dad eats fufu using fork and spoon. Image Credit: @kingkorbel
Video of man eating fufu using fork and spoon

The gorgeous lady took to her official TikTok account to share a video of dad and how he loves to eat his bowl of fufu and soup, which is different from the conventional way of using the hands.

Many people have different ways of enjoying their fufu, but many people use their hands and use them soon after drinking the soup.

However, this TiKTok star was not happy because her dad ate the meal using cutlery, which, according to her, stressed her out.

"The way my dad eats fufu has always stressed me out," she wrote on the video.

In the caption, he described his dad's way of eating fufu as a monarch. She wrote:

He thinks he’s a monarch #fyp #foryou #viral #ghanatiktok

Below is a video of a TikToker's dad eating fufu using a fork and spoon.

Reactions to the viral video

The video got many people laughing hard as they described how the man ate the earthenware bowl of fufu as someone in the blockbuster Netflix series Bridgerton, someone from Buckingham Palace, among other names.

Below are the reactions to the video:

vivi_sama said:

how to eat fufu the Bridgerton's way

Rich_Flamz said:

This is how the Buckingham Palace eats fufu

kappachanell ☯︎✮ said:

He kinda makes it look good. DFM

A-Clipse BLR. said:

This is the most formal way I’ve ever seen anyone eat fufu

Kojo said:

Does it with so much flair and finesse

OhemaahCee said:

Daddy is maintaining steeze and composure

"Foodie": SDK Dele ate a basin full of fufu at a food event, video

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian and foodie SDK Dele caused a frenzy online when a video of him enjoying a large bowl of fufu and soup loaded with meat surfaced online.

The comedian and his friends were spotted at the food event, The Chop Bar Experience, that was held on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The video got many people laughing, while others wondered whether he was able to finish the meal on his own.

