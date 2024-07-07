A video of a Ghanaian lady denying a man who sponsored her through nursing school has surfaced online

The man who wanted to find out if his lover truly loved him subjected her to the Street Traffic loyalty test, and she failed abysmally

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has sparked outrage on social media after a video of her denying her boyfriend surfaced online.

Ama Alice was sponsored by her lover to pursue a nursing career; however, he jilted him for another man after she got to campus.

Devastated man weeps after lover jilts him

Source: Getty Images

The loving boyfriend, who identified himself as Albert, assumed full responsibility for Ama Alice after she gained admission to school, paying her fees and providing for her other needs.

Unbeknownst to Albert, the lady had gotten another boyfriend on campus. He only found out when he subjected her to a loyalty test.

Albert, who was curious to find out if his lover truly loved him, invited the Street Traffic team, and they placed a call to his girlfriend, Ama Alice.

Ama Alice had to pass one test to protect her image, but unfortunately, she failed the test. The Street Traffic team informed her that her boyfriend had instructed them to deliver a gift to her and that she needed to mention the name of

Without much hesitation, Ama mentioned Maxwell, leaving Albert in sheer disbelief.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian man who sponsored lover to school

The video has generated a flurry of reactions on social media with many sympathising with the man and others mocking him.

@PROF wrote:

"She said Maxwell Anaaa? Critical thinkers will understand."

@Rex wrote:

"Don't sponsor gal to sch unless she's ur wife they won't listen."

@Marian wrote:

"The Albertogeradino part weak me."

@De one wrote:

"Even my wife i will never sponsor her in school never n ever."

@DREAM BIG wrote:

"Shout out to nurses they has done it again."

Ghanaian lady goes for loan to buy car for lover, finds out he's a cheat: "E don cast"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty Ghanaian lady got the shock of her life after she decided to surprise a man she loved dearly.

She purchased a vehicle as a gift to his lover, only to find out that he had been cheating all along.

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh